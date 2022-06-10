Carrie Underwood Releases New Album ‘Denim & Rhinestones’—“I Just Want to Have Fun”

Carrie Underwood released her much-anticipated album Denim & Rhinestones on June 10. The 12-track album is her most recent joint effort with David Garcia, who also helped produce Underwood’s previous albums Cry Pretty and the Grammy-winning gospel album My Savior. On her new album, Underwood co-wrote 11 of the 12 tracks.

In an interview with Today’s Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music, Underwood tells Bannen that “When I walked in to start making this album, it was like, what do you want to do? My co-producer and co-writer, David Garcia, was like, ‘What do you want to do?’ And I was like, ‘I just want to have fun.’” Thus, Denim & Rhinestones.

Along with the new album, Underwood recently announced the year-long Denim & Rhinestones Tour. The tour begins in October and will end in Spring of 2023, making 43 city stops along the way. The tour will find Underwood making stops at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, and LA’s Crytpo.com Arena with supporting act Jimmie Allen. You can check out tour dates below and click HERE for tickets.

In preparation for the tour and in celebration of the album, Underwood will perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on June 14. Today, she performed her song “Crazy Angels” on Good Morning America, which you can watch HERE. And, if you are in Nashville for CMA Fest, Carrie Underwood will headline the Nissan Stadium stage Saturday, June 11.

Check out the Denim & Rhinestones track list below.

Denim & Rhinestones Track List:

Denim & Rhinestones (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Josh Kear, Hillary Lindsey) Velvet Heartbreak (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Hillary Lindsey) Ghost Story (David Garcia, Josh Kear, Hillary Lindsey) Hate My Heart (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Michael Hardy, Hillary Lindsey) Burn (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Ashley Gorley, Hillary Lindsey) Crazy Angels (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Lydia Vaughan) Faster (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Hillary Lindsey) Pink Champagne (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Ashley Gorley, Hillary Lindsey) Wanted Woman (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Josh Miller) Poor Everybody Else (Carrie Underwood, Chris DeStefano, Josh Miller) She Don’t Know (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Hillary Lindsey) Garden (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Josh Miller

THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR

DATE CITY VENUE October 15, 2022 Greenville, SC Bon Secours Wellness Arena October 17, 2022 Indianapolis, IN Gainbridge Fieldhouse October 18, 2022 Grand Rapids, MI Van Andel Arena October 20, 2022 Lexington, KY Rupp Arena October 22, 2022 Rosemont, IL Allstate Arena October 23, 2022 Milwaukee, WI Fiserv Forum October 25, 2022 Minneapolis, MN Target Center October 27, 2022 Grand Forks, ND Alerus Center October 31, 2022 Tulsa, OK BOK Center November 2, 2022 Austin, TX Moody Center November 3, 2022 Houston, TX Toyota Center November 5, 2022 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center November 7, 2022 St. Louis, MO Enterprise Center November 12, 2022 Moline, IL Tax Slayer Center November 13, 2022 Kansas City, MO T-Mobile Center November 15, 2022 Denver, CO Ball Arena November 17, 2022 Salt Lake City, UT Vivint Arena November 19, 2022 San Francisco, CA Chase Center



2023

February 2, 2023 Miami, FL FTX Arena February 4, 2023 Tampa, FL Amalie Arena February 6, 2023 Jacksonville, FL Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena February 7, 2023 Atlanta, GA State Farm Arena February 8, 2023 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center February 10, 2023 State College, PA Bryce Jordan Center February 11, 2023 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena February 14, 2023 Charleston, WV Charleston Coliseum February 15, 2023 Washington DC Capital One Arena February 17, 2023 Boston, MA TD Garden February 18, 2023 Newark, NJ Prudential Center February 21, 2023 New York, NY Madison Square Garden February 22, 2023 Philadelphia, PA Wells Fargo Center February 24, 2023 Charlottesville, VA John Paul Jones Arena February 25, 2023 Pittsburgh, PA PPG Paints Arena February 26, 2023 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena March 1, 2023 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena March 2, 2023 Cincinnati, OH Heritage Bank Center March 4, 2023 Columbus, OH Nationwide Arena March 8, 2023 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center March 11, 2023 Glendale, AZ Gila River Arena March 13, 2023 Los Angeles, CA Crypto.com Arena March 14, 2023 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center March 16, 2023 Portland, OR MODA Center March 17, 2023 Seattle, WA Climate Pledge Arena

Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for CMT