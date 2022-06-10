Carrie Underwood Releases New Album ‘Denim & Rhinestones’—“I Just Want to Have Fun”

Carrie Underwood released her much-anticipated album Denim & Rhinestones on June 10. The 12-track album is her most recent joint effort with David Garcia, who also helped produce Underwood’s previous albums Cry Pretty and the Grammy-winning gospel album My Savior. On her new album, Underwood co-wrote 11 of the 12 tracks. 

In an interview with Today’s Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music, Underwood tells Bannen that “When I walked in to start making this album, it was like, what do you want to do? My co-producer and co-writer, David Garcia, was like, ‘What do you want to do?’ And I was like, ‘I just want to have fun.’” Thus, Denim & Rhinestones

Along with the new album, Underwood recently announced the year-long Denim & Rhinestones Tour. The tour begins in October and will end in Spring of 2023, making 43 city stops along the way. The tour will find Underwood making stops at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, and LA’s Crytpo.com Arena with supporting act Jimmie Allen. You can check out tour dates below and click HERE for tickets.

In preparation for the tour and in celebration of the album, Underwood will perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on June 14. Today, she performed her song “Crazy Angels” on Good Morning America, which you can watch HERE. And, if you are in Nashville for CMA Fest, Carrie Underwood will headline the Nissan Stadium stage Saturday, June 11.

Check out the Denim & Rhinestones track list below. 

Denim & Rhinestones Track List:

  1. Denim & Rhinestones (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Josh Kear, Hillary Lindsey)
  2. Velvet Heartbreak (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Hillary Lindsey)
  3. Ghost Story (David Garcia, Josh Kear, Hillary Lindsey)
  4. Hate My Heart (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Michael Hardy, Hillary Lindsey)
  5. Burn (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Ashley Gorley, Hillary Lindsey)
  6. Crazy Angels (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Lydia Vaughan)
  7. Faster (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Hillary Lindsey)
  8. Pink Champagne (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Ashley Gorley, Hillary Lindsey)
  9. Wanted Woman (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Josh Miller)
  10. Poor Everybody Else (Carrie Underwood, Chris DeStefano, Josh Miller)
  11. She Don’t Know (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Hillary Lindsey)
  12. Garden (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Josh Miller

THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR

DATECITYVENUE 
October 15, 2022Greenville, SCBon Secours Wellness Arena
October 17, 2022Indianapolis, INGainbridge Fieldhouse
October 18, 2022Grand Rapids, MIVan Andel Arena
October 20, 2022Lexington, KYRupp Arena
October 22, 2022Rosemont, ILAllstate Arena
October 23, 2022Milwaukee, WIFiserv Forum
October 25, 2022Minneapolis, MNTarget Center
October 27, 2022Grand Forks, NDAlerus Center
October 31, 2022Tulsa, OKBOK Center
November 2, 2022Austin, TXMoody Center
November 3, 2022Houston, TXToyota Center
November 5, 2022New Orleans, LASmoothie King Center
November 7, 2022St. Louis, MOEnterprise Center
November 12, 2022Moline, ILTax Slayer Center
November 13, 2022Kansas City, MOT-Mobile Center
November 15, 2022Denver, COBall Arena
November 17, 2022Salt Lake City, UTVivint Arena
November 19, 2022San Francisco, CAChase Center


2023

February 2, 2023Miami, FLFTX Arena
February 4, 2023Tampa, FLAmalie Arena
February 6, 2023Jacksonville, FLVystar Veterans Memorial Arena
February 7, 2023Atlanta, GAState Farm Arena
February 8, 2023Charlotte, NCSpectrum Center
February 10, 2023State College, PABryce Jordan Center
February 11, 2023Uncasville, CTMohegan Sun Arena
February 14, 2023Charleston, WVCharleston Coliseum
February 15, 2023Washington DCCapital One Arena
February 17, 2023Boston, MATD Garden
February 18, 2023Newark, NJPrudential Center
February 21, 2023New York, NYMadison Square Garden
February 22, 2023Philadelphia, PAWells Fargo Center
February 24, 2023Charlottesville, VAJohn Paul Jones Arena
February 25, 2023Pittsburgh, PAPPG Paints Arena
February 26, 2023Detroit, MILittle Caesars Arena
March 1, 2023Nashville, TNBridgestone Arena
March 2, 2023Cincinnati, OHHeritage Bank Center
March 4, 2023Columbus, OHNationwide Arena
March 8, 2023Dallas, TXAmerican Airlines Center
March 11, 2023Glendale, AZGila River Arena
March 13, 2023Los Angeles, CACrypto.com Arena
March 14, 2023Sacramento, CAGolden 1 Center
March 16, 2023Portland, ORMODA Center
March 17, 2023Seattle, WAClimate Pledge Arena

Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for CMT

