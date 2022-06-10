Carrie Underwood Releases New Album ‘Denim & Rhinestones’—“I Just Want to Have Fun”

Carrie Underwood released her much-anticipated album Denim & Rhinestones on June 10. The 12-track album is her most recent joint effort with David Garcia, who also helped produce Underwood’s previous albums Cry Pretty and the Grammy-winning gospel album My Savior. On her new album, Underwood co-wrote 11 of the 12 tracks.
In an interview with Today’s Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music, Underwood tells Bannen that “When I walked in to start making this album, it was like, what do you want to do? My co-producer and co-writer, David Garcia, was like, ‘What do you want to do?’ And I was like, ‘I just want to have fun.’” Thus, Denim & Rhinestones.
Along with the new album, Underwood recently announced the year-long Denim & Rhinestones Tour. The tour begins in October and will end in Spring of 2023, making 43 city stops along the way. The tour will find Underwood making stops at New York’s Madison Square Garden, Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, and LA’s Crytpo.com Arena with supporting act Jimmie Allen. You can check out tour dates below and click HERE for tickets.
In preparation for the tour and in celebration of the album, Underwood will perform on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on June 14. Today, she performed her song “Crazy Angels” on Good Morning America, which you can watch HERE. And, if you are in Nashville for CMA Fest, Carrie Underwood will headline the Nissan Stadium stage Saturday, June 11.
Check out the Denim & Rhinestones track list below.
Denim & Rhinestones Track List:
- Denim & Rhinestones (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Josh Kear, Hillary Lindsey)
- Velvet Heartbreak (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Hillary Lindsey)
- Ghost Story (David Garcia, Josh Kear, Hillary Lindsey)
- Hate My Heart (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Michael Hardy, Hillary Lindsey)
- Burn (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Ashley Gorley, Hillary Lindsey)
- Crazy Angels (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Lydia Vaughan)
- Faster (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Hillary Lindsey)
- Pink Champagne (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Ashley Gorley, Hillary Lindsey)
- Wanted Woman (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Josh Miller)
- Poor Everybody Else (Carrie Underwood, Chris DeStefano, Josh Miller)
- She Don’t Know (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Hillary Lindsey)
- Garden (Carrie Underwood, David Garcia, Josh Miller
THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR
|DATE
|CITY
|VENUE
|October 15, 2022
|Greenville, SC
|Bon Secours Wellness Arena
|October 17, 2022
|Indianapolis, IN
|Gainbridge Fieldhouse
|October 18, 2022
|Grand Rapids, MI
|Van Andel Arena
|October 20, 2022
|Lexington, KY
|Rupp Arena
|October 22, 2022
|Rosemont, IL
|Allstate Arena
|October 23, 2022
|Milwaukee, WI
|Fiserv Forum
|October 25, 2022
|Minneapolis, MN
|Target Center
|October 27, 2022
|Grand Forks, ND
|Alerus Center
|October 31, 2022
|Tulsa, OK
|BOK Center
|November 2, 2022
|Austin, TX
|Moody Center
|November 3, 2022
|Houston, TX
|Toyota Center
|November 5, 2022
|New Orleans, LA
|Smoothie King Center
|November 7, 2022
|St. Louis, MO
|Enterprise Center
|November 12, 2022
|Moline, IL
|Tax Slayer Center
|November 13, 2022
|Kansas City, MO
|T-Mobile Center
|November 15, 2022
|Denver, CO
|Ball Arena
|November 17, 2022
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Vivint Arena
|November 19, 2022
|San Francisco, CA
|Chase Center
2023
|February 2, 2023
|Miami, FL
|FTX Arena
|February 4, 2023
|Tampa, FL
|Amalie Arena
|February 6, 2023
|Jacksonville, FL
|Vystar Veterans Memorial Arena
|February 7, 2023
|Atlanta, GA
|State Farm Arena
|February 8, 2023
|Charlotte, NC
|Spectrum Center
|February 10, 2023
|State College, PA
|Bryce Jordan Center
|February 11, 2023
|Uncasville, CT
|Mohegan Sun Arena
|February 14, 2023
|Charleston, WV
|Charleston Coliseum
|February 15, 2023
|Washington DC
|Capital One Arena
|February 17, 2023
|Boston, MA
|TD Garden
|February 18, 2023
|Newark, NJ
|Prudential Center
|February 21, 2023
|New York, NY
|Madison Square Garden
|February 22, 2023
|Philadelphia, PA
|Wells Fargo Center
|February 24, 2023
|Charlottesville, VA
|John Paul Jones Arena
|February 25, 2023
|Pittsburgh, PA
|PPG Paints Arena
|February 26, 2023
|Detroit, MI
|Little Caesars Arena
|March 1, 2023
|Nashville, TN
|Bridgestone Arena
|March 2, 2023
|Cincinnati, OH
|Heritage Bank Center
|March 4, 2023
|Columbus, OH
|Nationwide Arena
|March 8, 2023
|Dallas, TX
|American Airlines Center
|March 11, 2023
|Glendale, AZ
|Gila River Arena
|March 13, 2023
|Los Angeles, CA
|Crypto.com Arena
|March 14, 2023
|Sacramento, CA
|Golden 1 Center
|March 16, 2023
|Portland, OR
|MODA Center
|March 17, 2023
|Seattle, WA
|Climate Pledge Arena
Photo by Denise Truscello/Getty Images for CMT