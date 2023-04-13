Celine Dion Shares First New Music Since Revealing Stiff Person Syndrome Diagnosis

Just months after revealing she had been diagnosed with a rare and incurable neurological disease, called Stiff Person Syndrome, Celine Dion is releasing new music.

The new track, titled “Love Again,” will appear in the upcoming film of the same name, which will feature Dion in her film debut alongside actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan. The film’s soundtrack will feature 11 of the Grammy-winner’s songs—five new additions to her catalog and six of her well-loved hits from throughout her career.

“I had a lot of fun doing this movie,” the pop icon shared in a statement. “And to have the privilege of appearing with the beautiful and talented actors Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Sam Heughan in my very first feature film is a gift that I will cherish forever. I think it’s a wonderful feel-good story, and I hope that people will like it, and like the new songs too.”

Love Again is scheduled to open in theaters on May 5 with the film’s soundtrack getting a May 12 release.

Check out the new single, “Love Again,” below.

In early December, Dion first revealed that she had been diagnosed with the disease. In a video posted to her Instagram account, the Canadian singer shared the news with fans, saying, “I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through.”

She continued, revealing that Stiff Person Syndrome, affects around one in every million people. “While we’re still learning about this rare condition, we now know that this is what has been causing all of the spasms that I’ve been having,” she explained. “Unfortunately, these spasms affect every aspect of my daily life. Sometimes causing difficulties when I walk and not allowing me to use my vocal cords to sing the way I’m used to.”

Dion’s condition forced her to postpone or completely cancel many of her world tour dates that were set to begin in February of 2023. However, the artist revealed that she has been working hard on her recovery. “For me to reach you again, I have no choice but to concentrate on my health at this moment. And I have hope that I’m on the road to recovery. This is my focus and I’m doing everything I can to recuperate.”

In tears, she sent her love to fans, saying in conclusion, “I really hope I can see you again real soon. Thank you.”

