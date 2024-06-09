Céline Dion Reveals She Sustained Broken Ribs from Stiff-Person Syndrome Spasms

This beloved Canadian songstress has been through a lot in the last few years. Céline Dion is typically quite private about her personal life, but the “My Heart Will Go On” hitmaker has recently opened up about her battle with Stiff-Person Syndrome (SPS).

Videos by American Songwriter

In a recent tell-all with Today on NBC, the 56-year-old singer talked about the difficulties she’s experienced since being diagnosed with the autoimmune neurological disorder back in December of 2022. When Dion was initially diagnosed, she had to cancel her Courage World Tour.

In the new interview, Dion revealed that the symptoms of SPS are like “somebody’s strangling you.”

“It feels like if I point my feet, it will stay in [that position], or if I cook, because I love to cook, my fingers, my hands will get in position,” Dion said. “It’s cramping, but it’s like in a position of like you cannot unlock them.”

According to the singer, severe symptoms can actually result in physical injury.

“Sometimes, when it’s very severe, it can break some ribs,” Dion said.

What Is Stiff-Person Syndrome?

Stiff-Person Syndrome or SPS is a very rare neurological disorder that can cause a whole host of symptoms. Namely, it can cause stiffness in the muscles as well as spasms that can be very painful. Most sufferers of the disorder experience chronic pain and hyperlordosis.

SPS usually develops in people in their 40s, though it can affect children and seniors in rare cases. While SPS can be treated, there is no cure for the disorder. It typically affects one in 1,000,000 people.

Dion’s interview with Today will air on June 11 on NBC. Céline Dion will also release a documentary film about her struggle with Stiff-Person Syndrome on Prime Video titled I Am: Celine Dion, which will air on June 25.

Photo by Kevin Winter

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.