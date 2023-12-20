Celine Dion’s Sister Shares Heartbreaking Health Update on Singer’s “Very Rare” Neurological Disorder

Celine Dion has been struggling with a rare neurological disorder which she went public with in December 2022, and a year later her sister, Claudette, has shared an update on the Canadian superstar’s battle with Stiff-Person Syndrome.

In an interview with French-Canadian outlet 7 Jours, Claudette shared that Celine “doesn’t have control of her muscles” as she lives with the debilitating disorder. “There are some who have lost hope because it is an illness that is not known,” she admitted. But, she then shared that Celine’s fans are still supporting her through her illness.

“People tell us they love her and pray for her,” Claudette continued. “She receives so many messages, gifts, blessed crucifixes. She works hard, but she doesn’t have control of her muscles. What pains me is that she has always been disciplined. She always worked hard.”

Celine Dion On Mandatory Rest as She Continues to Live With Stiff-Person Syndrome

Celine Dion is allegedly on forced rest due to the nature of her illness. She had to cancel her 2023 tour with a hopeful 2024 reschedule, but it is not known if she will return to the stage. Previously, Claudette shared an update with fans that there’s little Celine’s family can do to support her. Though, they remain diligently hopeful. “It’s certain that, in our dreams and in hers, the idea is to return to the stage. In which state? I do not know,” Claudette admitted. “The vocal cords are muscles, and the heart is also a muscle. This is what comes to get me. Since it’s one in millions, scientists didn’t do that much research, because it didn’t affect that many people.”

Celine Dion shared her diagnosis publicly for the first time on December 8, 2022, in an Instagram video. “I wasn’t ready to say anything before, but I’m ready now,” she said in the video. “I’ve been dealing with problems with my health for a long time, and it’s been really difficult for me to face these challenges and to talk about everything that I’ve been going through.”

She continued, “Unfortunately, the spasms affect every aspect of my daily life.” She shared that she had difficulties with her muscles which affected her vocal cords. “It hurts me to tell you today, this means, that I won’t be ready to restart my tour in Europe in February,” she regrettably shared. “I’m working hard with my sports medicine therapist every day to build back my strength and my ability to perform again. But I have to admit, it’s been a struggle.”

