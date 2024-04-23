Celine Dion Wondered “Why Me?”—Now She’s Refusing To Let Stiff Person Syndrome Prevent Her From Living Life

Celine Dion recently opened up about her health condition and how she’s not letting it stop her from living life to its fullest potential. Dion announced in December 2022 that she has been suffering from stiff person syndrome, and her sister has been giving fans updates on her health in between rare public appearances.

Now, Dion appeared on the cover of Vogue France and shared how she’s been living with the rare neurological disease and how she’s been coping with the halt in performances.

“I haven’t beat the disease, as it’s still within me and always will be. I hope that we’ll find a miracle, a way to cure it with scientific research, but for now I have to learn to live with it,” Dion explained. “So that’s me, now with stiff-person syndrome. Five days a week I undergo athletic, physical and vocal therapy. I work on my toes, my knees, my calves, my fingers, my singing, my voice … I have to learn to live with it now and stop questioning myself.”

Celine Dion Gives Rare Insight Into Life with Stiff Person Syndrome

Celine Dion continued, sharing the struggles she dealt with when first learning of her diagnosis. “At the beginning, I would ask myself: ‘Why me? How did this happen? What have I done? Is this my fault?’” she admitted. “Life doesn’t give you any answers. You just have to live it! I have this illness for some unknown reason.”

To help keep herself strong, physically and mentally, Dion revealed that she’s chosen to “train like an athlete and work super hard” instead of sitting at home and “sing[ing] to myself.” She has clearly made the decision to continue to live her life and not let the rare disease hold her back.

“I’ve chosen to work with all my body and soul, from head to toe, with a medical team,” she explained. “I want to be the best I can be.” She continued, “People who suffer from SPS may not be lucky enough or have the means to have good doctors and good treatments. I have those means, and this is a gift. What’s more, I have this strength within me. I know that nothing is going to stop me.”

Featured Image by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for The Recording Academy