Celine Dion’s Health Journey: Her Inspirational Battle With a Rare Neurological Disease

Celine Dion’s appearance at the 2024 Grammy Awards has put the legendary Canadian singer back in the public eye as she continues to fight to return to health amid her ongoing struggle with stiff person syndrome. Making a rare public appearance, Dion presented the final award at the ceremony on Sunday, February 4, handing out the Album of the Year prize to Taylor Swift for Midnights.

Videos by American Songwriter

Before revealing Swift as the winner, the 55-year-old singer received a standing ovation. She then thanked the crowd for the warm reception.

[RELATED: LOOK: Taylor Swift and Celine Dion Share Intimate Moment Backstage at the GRAMMYs]

“I love you right back,” Dion said. “When I say I’m happy to be here, I really mean it from my heart. “Those who have been blessed enough to be here at the Grammy Awards must never take for granted the tremendous love and joy that music brings to our lives and to people all around the world.”

About Dion’s Illness and Her Upcoming Documentary

Just a few days before the Grammys, Dion announced plans for a new documentary. Titled I Am: Celine Dion, the movie will focus on her health battle. It was directed by Oscar-nominated filmmaker Irene Taylor, and will be released globally via Prime Video.

Dion first revealed that she was diagnosed with stiff person syndrome back in 2022. She eventually had to cancel her Courage World Tour because of her health problems. The incurable autoimmune disorder commonly causes muscle stiffness and spasms that come and go and can get worse over time. They can affect one’s ability to sing.

Dion issued a statement explaining her motivation behind documenting her health journey in the movie.

“This last couple of years has been such a challenge for me, the journey from discovering my condition to learning how to live with and manage it, but not to let it define me,” she said. “As the road to resuming my performing career continues, I have realized how much I have missed it, of being able to see my fans. During this absence, I decided I wanted to document this part of my life, to try to raise awareness of this little-known condition, to help others who share this diagnosis.”

No release date for I Am: Celine Dion has been announced yet.

A Doctor Says Dion Could Perform Again

Although stiff person syndrome isn’t curable, Dr. Desimir Mijatovic, a specialist in pain medicine specialist with the Cleveland Clinic, told Today.com in 2022 that Dion may be able to eventually perform again.

“A lot of people are able to make recovery to the point that their condition is stable,” he explained. “They’re not worsening anymore. They can continue to live fairly mobile [lives].”

He added, “People like Celine are oftentimes able to overcome a lot of amazing things, and I definitely think it’s something that’s possible [for her to perform again].”

Fans React to Dion’s Grammy Appearance

After Dion’s Grammy appearance, a photo of her at the event was posted on her social media sites. While many fans used the comments section to bicker about what some perceived as Swift’s disrespect of Dion by not acknowledging the older artist while accepting her award, many others simply shared positive messages with regard to seeing Dion take part in the ceremony.

“I honestly have no words for how magnificent it was to have her appear tonight,” one fan wrote. “That was the best gift ever. Every single person should feel blessed to be in the same room as this [unbelievable] legend. She is the GOAT.”

Another commented, “You were so beautiful and it was so incredible to see you on the stage. Always elegant and classy. We love you Céline!”

A third fan wrote, “I was brought to tears to see you glowing so beautiful & vibrant! continuing to pray for your total healing.”