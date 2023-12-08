The Top 5 Celine Dion Power Ballads for Experiencing Every One of Your Pent-Up Emotions

You’ve probably heard Celine Dion called “The Queen of the Power Ballads,” and for good reason. From film soundtracks like Titanic and Up Close & Personal to some of the most successful ballads of the 1990s, no one can get us feeling our feelings like Celine Dion. Check out our Top 5 choices for her most powerful ballads, and make sure you have a box of tissues handy.

One of Dion’s most famous songs is this duet with opera singer Andrea Bocelli. This soaring piece shines in both Italian and English. “The Prayer” was first recorded in two solo versions, one by Dion and one by Bocelli. But nothing matches their duet version, which takes your breath away from the first note. The lyrics are a prayer asking for safety, wisdom, and love. It’s no wonder it’s become a song used in everything from funerals to weddings.

The story behind “Because You Loved Me” is a real tear-jerker. Dion recorded the song for the 1996 film Up Close & Personal. But even though she didn’t write the ballad, it came to represent something personal for her. Dion later said the song reminded her of her father and all the ways he had shaped her as a person. “Because You Loved Me” racked up an impressive collection of awards, but that’s not what makes it special. It all comes down to its message of the transformational power of love in our lives and the palpable emotion in Dion’s vocals.

When you hear the name Celine Dion, the first thing you’ll think of is probably Titanic. Dion’s song “My Heart Will Go On” was included on the soundtrack and became as famous as the film itself. Believe it or not, the singer wasn’t thrilled about recording a song for film. But it’s a good thing she did, because it became one of the most successful tracks ever recorded by a female singer. Its success comes down to its sheer emotion, which manages to combine love, hope, grief, and nostalgia in just a few minutes.

Dion recorded “The Power of Love” for her 1993 album, The Colour of My Love. Originally recorded by Jennifer Rush, the song became Dion’s first international hit. It undoubtedly established her as a power ballad singer—in fact, critics thought her strong but vulnerable performances made it better than the original. It might not be as well-known as some of her later, bigger songs, but it still holds up. Dion manages to turn a simple love song into a sweeping statement about the permanence of true devotion.

If you’ve ever read Wuthering Heights, you know that it’s, well, intense. The novel and its ill-fated romance between Cathy and Heathcliff inspired the song “It’s All Coming Back to Me Now.” Specifically, it was the disturbing scene where Heathcliff digs up Cathy’s body that inspired Jim Steinman to pen this morose love song. Dion sings with everything she has in this one (but doesn’t she always?).

Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images