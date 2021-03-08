I’m every woman / It’s all in me / Anything you want done baby / I do it naturally.

Those most memorable words from Chaka Khan’s 1978 anthemic hit “I’m Every Woman,” say it all, for women and empowerment. In honor of International Women’s Day, Khan has teamed with Idina Menzel to re-record the song in support of CARE, an international agency supporting the welfare of women and children across the globe.

Written by Khan more than 40 years earlier, the message was always clear from the start, but Khan insists there’s more to the song than it’s lyrics.

“What’s being said about the song is not in the words,” said Khan during an interview on NBC’s “TODAY Show.” “We’re speaking another language. We’re speaking the language of the angels.”

Produced by Grammy-winning songwriter Tena Clark, the remake of “I’m Every Woman,” in partnership wth CARE, an international humanitarian agency delivering emergency relief and long-term international development projects by working alongside women and girls, will help support and empower women worldwide, through a Care Package program and CARE’s #IMEVERYWOMAN Virtual Conversation Series, featuring more than a dozen inspirational female speakers, beginning March 10.

Further supporting female trailblazers, activists, frontline workers and other inspirational women, CARE premiered the new “I’m Every Women” video, featuring Khan, Menzel and dozens of women from the around the world who have benefitted from CARE.

Initially written for women, Khan believes anyone can pull inspiration from the song today. “I see it more as a power song for everybody, not just women—any given audience,” said Khan. “The men are seeing it just like the women.”

Still a force in its message for more than four decades, the song has been the subject of countless Instagram posts, singing competitions and one of its more memorable renditions by Whitney Houston in 1992’s The Bodyguard. “She did a great job,” said Khan of Houston’s rendition.

“I think it’s about women supporting women,” said Menzel during the interview. “I think it’s about sisterhood. Often society tries to get us to compete and tear each other down. It’s about holding each other up and giving each other an opportunity to be heard and to be seen.”

Particularly in today’s world, Khan will always stand behind her song for women.

“I’m very partial to women because we’re the first everything,” said Khan, “all that and two bags of chips.”