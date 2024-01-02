Willie Nelson and Charley Crockett Make Traditional Country Magic With New Duet “That’s What Makes the World Go Around”

Country legend Willie Nelson has joined forces with fellow Texas native and talented singer/songwriter Charley Crockett for a new duet. Released today (January 1), “That’s What Makes the World Go Around” is an expertly written traditionalist country story song.

“That’s What Makes the World Go Around” was penned by Crockett, Rich Brotherton, Kullen Fox, and Taylor Grace. The track introduces listeners to a woman reflecting on the cards life has dealt her. Together, Nelson and Crockett offer a perfect blend of thoughtful and nostalgic storytelling.

The track serves as Crockett’s first new single since dropping the powerful track “Killers of the Flower Moon” in October. In a statement, Crockett recounted the series of events that led to their captivating new collaboration.

“Willie called me up, said he was out at Pedernales cuttin’, and asked if I had any songs ready he could jump on,” he shared. “I told him I had plenty. Hung up the phone, drove out to Billy Horton’s place, and wrote a couple on the spot. We fired ’em off to Spicewood, where he sang and took a ride on one that very next day.

“When I heard him come in singing on his first line, I shed a tear,” admitted Crockett. “Then his leads on Trigger hit, and I was crying!”

“That’s What Makes the World Go Around” serves as the exciting kickoff of a busy year for Nelson and Crockett. After a well-deserved break, 90-year-old Nelson will kick off a long stretch of headlining tour dates with a performance in Immokalee, Florida, on February 7. The beloved hitmaker will visit select cities across the U.S. in the coming months, with dates currently scheduled through the end of July.

Later this month, Crockett will also return to the road for a short stint of U.S. dates before embarking on a lengthy tour across Australia. He’ll also take the stage at multiple music festivals through 2024, including Stagecoach in April and FloydFest in July. You can find more information on upcoming tour dates and ticketing information by visiting Charley Crockett’s official website.

Listen to “That’s What Makes the World Go Around” below:

