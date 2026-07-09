County Star’s Opener Claims Singer Removed Them From Tour Due to “Satanic Imagery”

Twin Temple will no longer be touring with Charley Crockett. The self-proclaimed “satanic doo wop” duo recently took to Instagram to announce that they’ve been booted from Crockett’s shows, and share the reason they believe they were let go.

“Today we were informed that Charley Crockett has decided to remove Twin Temple from his upcoming shows next week due to our Satanic imagery,” the post read. “Unfortunately, that means we will not be able to perform for you next week as planned.”

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“We are really disappointed as we were looking forward to getting back out and seeing you, and also what it meant as far as bringing different types of people and music lovers together,” the post continued. “We are sorry to everyone who was planning to see us.”

The post concluded, “We’re grateful for your support, not only of Twin Temple, but more importantly of artistic freedom. HAIL SATAN! 93/93”

In a statement to Rolling Stone, Crockett addressed firing the duo, who’s known for songs including “Lucifer, My Love” and “Let’s Have a Satanic Orgy.”

“I thought they were like Black Sabbath, but they ain’t,” Crockett said. “Not today, Satan.”

What to Know About Charley Crockett’s Tour

The band had been slated to open for Crockett in Troutdale, Oregon, on July 14, Paso Robles, California, on July 18.

It’s unclear who will open for Crockett instead on those dates.

However, throughout his Age Of The Ram Tour, Crockett has received support from Durand Jones & The Indications, Honky Tonkin’ In Queens, Jake Penrod, Margo Price, Nat Myers, Pony Bradshaw, Sierra Hull, The Weary Boys, and Wild Horses.

Crockett has many dates left to play on his trek. He has shows coming up in Texas, California, Georgia, and more. He’s slated to wrap up his run on Oct. 2 in Asbury Park, New Jersey.

The tour comes fresh on the heels of the release of Crockett’s latest album, Clovis. The Shooter Jennings-produced album initially landed on streaming services in April, but was pulled without explanation the following week. It was re-released into the world on July 3.

Photo by Douglas Mason/Getty Images