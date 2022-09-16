Charlie Puth Announces Winter Tour Dates, Drops New Single, “I Don’t Think That I Like Her”

Charlie Puth officially has a lot of irons in the fire.

The star songwriter and performer announced a string of upcoming winter tour dates on Friday (September 16) and dropped a new single, too—the track, “I Don’t Think That I Like Her.”

The current American Songwriter cover star will kick off the tour on October 23 in Red Bank, New Jersey and conclude the dates on November 9 in Los Angeles.

The Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum artist will play a total of eight dates across North America, playing gigs in Toronto, Boston, Chicago, Washington D.C., and more. For more information on those shows, check HERE.

Puth’s new single features a big name on drums: Travis Barker, who holds down a robust beat to create a high-energy punk-style refrain.

To date, Puth has also released several singles from his upcoming LP, including “Smells Like Me,” “Light Switch” and more. Tickets for Puth’s “One Night Only Tour” go on sale on September 23 at 10 a.m. local time.

Puth’s third studio LP, Charlie, is set to drop on October 7. Fans can pre-order that new record HERE . For more on Puth, check out our recent cover story with the acclaimed artist HERE.

Check out his upcoming tour dates and new single below.

‘One Night Only’ Tour Dates:

10/23/22 – Red Bank, NJ – Count Basie Center for the Arts

10/25/22 – New York, NY – Beacon Theatre

10/27/22 – Toronto, ON, CAN – Massey Hall

10/29/22 – Washington, DC – Warner Theatre

10/31/22 – Boston, MA – Orpheum Theatre

11/3/22 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre

11/7/22 – San Francisco, CA – Davies Symphony Hall

11/9/22 – Los Angeles, CA – The Theatre at Ace Hotel