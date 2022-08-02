Never-Before-Released Creedence Clearwater Revival Live Album Set for Release, Jeff Bridges Narrates Doc

There’s a new Creedence Clearwater Revival album set for release. Fans, start your squealing.

The new live performance album, Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall, which is from 1970, is available today (August 2) for pre-order, along with a new documentary concert film directed by two-time Grammy Award-winner Bob Smeaton, narrated by “The Dude,” himself, Jeff Bridges. The film is called Travelin’ Band: Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall.

For decades, rumors of the legendary show have circled CCR fans on message boards and in their wildest imaginations. Now, the work is here to enjoy, thanks to Craft Recordings.

The work has the band (and frontman John Foggerty) performing classic hits like “Fortunate Son,” “Proud Mary,” “Bad Moon Rising” and more.

The new work is set to drop, on streaming services, officially on September 16. Physical copies will be available two months later on November 14.

According to a press release, “After spending roughly 50 years in storage, the original multitrack tapes were meticulously restored and mixed by the GRAMMY Award-winning team of producer Giles Martin and engineer Sam Okell, who have helmed countless acclaimed projects together, including the Beatles’ Love, 50th-anniversary editions of Abbey Road and Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band, as well as audio for Peter Jackson’s The Beatles: Get Back. The LPwas mastered by the celebrated engineer Miles Showell at Abbey Road Studios using half-speed technology for the highest-quality listening experience.”

When Creedence Clearwater Revival stepped onto the Royal Albert Hall’s stage on April 14, 1970—just days after the Beatles announced their breakup—the California rockers had arguably just become the biggest band in the world. Leading up to the show, CCR had enjoyed an unprecedented “magical year.”

As Jeff Bridges narrates in the film, “In only 12 months the band had achieved five Top 10 singles and three Top 10 albums [Bayou Country, Green River, Willy and the Poor Boys] on the American charts, outselling the Beatles. They had appeared on the legendary Ed Sullivan Show and played to over a million people across America, including the hundreds of thousands gathered at Woodstock. ‘John, Tom, Stu, and Doug’ may not have had the familiar ring to it of ‘John, Paul, George, and Ringo,’ but Creedence were challenging the Beatles for the title of the biggest group in the world.”

He continues, “What set Creedence apart from many of their contemporaries was their ability to produce the sound of their records on stage, and the primal excitement and joy of their concerts, which came from their love of live performance.”

See below for tracklist for the various release formats, as well as the trailer for the releases.

Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall tracklist (Deluxe Edition)

Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall (CD)

1. Born on the Bayou

2. Green River

3. Tombstone Shadow

4. Travelin’ Band

5. Fortunate Son

6. Commotion

7. Midnight Special

8. Bad Moon Rising

9. Proud Mary

10. The Night Time Is the Right Time

11. Good Golly Miss Molly

12. Keep on Chooglin’

Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall (45-RPM Vinyl)

A1. Born on the Bayou

A2. Green River

A3. Tombstone Shadow

B1. Travelin’ Band

B2. Fortunate Son

B3. Commotion

B4. Midnight Special

C1. Bad Moon Rising

C2. Proud Mary

C3. The Night Time Is the Right Time

D1. Good Golly Miss Molly

D2. Keep on Chooglin’

(Photo by Michael Putland/Getty Images)