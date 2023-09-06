Chlöe Bailey Performs Her First Solo Tiny Desk Concert

Chlöe Bailey has just performed for the first time as part of NPR‘s Tiny Desk Concert series. Bailey played a set consisting of songs from In Pieces, which was the singer’s first studio album, released on March 31.

Videos by American Songwriter

Bailey’s set consisted of her songs “Surprise,” “Body Do,” “I Don’t Mind,” “Worried,” and “Cheatback.” Towards the beginning of the set, Bailey took the time to introduce herself.

[RELATED: Halle Bailey Says Her Solo EP Is Due out “Definitely Before the End of the Year”]

“I’m Chlöe — Miss Bailey if you nasty,” the singer said, referencing Janet Jackson. “I’m so happy to be here with you all. I have a question for you guys: Do you ever wonder who else is fucking your man?”

During an April interview with Cosmopolitan, Bailey discussed how the way she writes music changed after embarking on a solo career. Chlöe Bailey is known as one of half of Chloe x Halle, a musical duo featuring her sister, Halle.

“Those moments where I’ve been scared to articulate what I feel inside, I put it into the music,” Chlöe told the publication. “Now people get to hear my innermost thoughts within these songs, which are all the moments where I’ve been scared to speak up or explain how I feel.”

“There were moments I was heartbroken, not only through romantic relationships but friendships, family, and people I thought I could trust,” Chlöe continued. “In Pieces is about how we put ourselves back together after feeling like the world breaks you down. It’s therapeutic knowing that people who inspired some of these songs will hear them. It gives me my power back.”

It has been speculated that Halle Bailey will also be playing a Tiny Desk Concert within the next few months. Halle, who just starred in the 2023 remake of The Little Mermaid, has also claimed that a solo album of her own will be dropping “before the end of the year” during a brand-new interview with Cosmopolitan.

[RELATED: Chlöe Bailey on Duet with Chris Brown: “No Matter What I Do People Find Things to Say”]

The sisters performed their own Tiny Desk Concert (from home) at the end of 2020.

Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for ESSENCE