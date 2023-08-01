Halle Bailey Shares Sneak Peek at First Solo Project

Hot off her starring role in the live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, Halle Bailey has teased her first official solo music project. The singer has taken on a mononymous moniker, Halle, for the impending release.

The teaser clip features a song titled “Angel,” which opens with a hypnotizing harp riff. Presumably, the song will continue Bailey’s string of smooth R&B jams – though no vocals can be heard in the teaser clip.

The short clip doesn’t offer up a plethora of information, but Bailey has shared a release date for the track: August 4. Making up the lion’s share of the clip is archival footage from Bailey’s childhood, including one in which she can be heard saying, “My charms have an angel.”

The clip ends with a phrase that is likely a selection of lyrics, Angels make a way somehow. Check out the teaser clip, below.

This release marks Bailey’s first without her sister, Chlöe. The pair performed exclusively as a duo up until 2021 when Chlöe first shared solo music. The separation was punctuated by Halle being cast in The Little Mermaid.

“[The distance] led us to create our own Instagram pages so we would be able to do our Lives together still,” Halle told Complex in 2021 with Chlöe adding, “What I really appreciate with Halle and I is even when we are together constantly we never try to have each other compromised.

“We are both so alike and so similar, but we’re also so different,” Chlöe continued. “And how we are as individuals shine through with our group and people are getting to know us more individually as well.”

Chlöe shared her debut solo album, Pieces, earlier this year. Since then, she has been making a number of public appearances. She recently feted the late, great Tina Turner at CNN‘s Juneteenth concert. She performed “What’s Love Got to Do With It” in honor of the icon.

Chlöe and Halle’s latest collaborative project, a “chrome” edition of Ungodly Hour, was released in 2021.

