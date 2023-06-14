Chris Hemsworth Says He’s Ed Sheeran’s Biggest Fan: “I’m Borderline Stalker”

If you believe you’re Ed Sheeran’s biggest fan, think again. Chris Hemsworth turned to Twitter on Monday morning (June 12) to announce that he’s the singer’s No.1 cheerleader.

The Thor actor attended Sheeran’s latest show (June 11) at MetLife Stadium in Rutherford, New Jersey. His appearance over the weekend served as his third time seeing the Mathematic Tour live, which kicked off in early May.

Saw Ed Sheeran for the 3rd time this year. Some say I’m a super fan, others say I’m a borderline stalker… mostly Ed says that actually, but hey I’m just a really supportive mate.🤷‍♂️😂 Congrats on breaking stadium records once again, champ!🙏 @edsheeran pic.twitter.com/qUdGMNHZVo — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) June 12, 2023

“Saw Ed Sheeran for the 3rd time this year. Some say I’m a super fan, others say I’m a borderline stalker,” wrote Hemsworth on social media. “Mostly Ed says that, actually, but hey, I’m just a really supportive mate.”

Hemsworth vlogged the memorable evening, bringing fans along to the critically acclaimed trek in a video. The comical clip begins with the Hollywood star and Matt Damon meeting Sheeran backstage during a meet and greet. From a VIP section, Hemsworth filmed the high-energy concert that featured fireworks and numerous sing-along moments. Following an electric guitar solo, Hemsworth turned the camera around to capture himself screaming at the top of his lungs.

“Congrats on breaking stadium records once again, champ,” Hemsworth added.

Sheeran’s Sunday performance marked a massive milestone, as he played to his biggest U.S. audience to date. More than 89,000 fans flocked to see the British artist, leaving him to sell out the legendary stadium and setting an attendance record.

“Played my biggest ever USA show today and broke the ticket record at MetLife,” said Sheeran following the historic night. “I really don’t take this for granted, my dad told me if you can make it in New York, you can make it anywhere, and today was really reminiscing about playing my first show at mercury lounge in 2012 to 130 people. It feels like a dream today. I love you all; see you in Toronto x.”

Charlamagne Tha God, an esteemed radio personality, also attended and applauded the hitmaker for his well-deserved accomplishment.

“I watched my guy @teddysphotos break the all-time attendance record last night at MetLife stadium. 89K people, if you must know!!! Congrats to a great human!!” said Charlamagne. “Also a very rare photo of someone who people say is the sexiest man alive pictures with @teddysphotos and @chrishemswoorth.”

This is far from the first time Sheeran and Hemsworth showcased their bromance. In February, the two filmed themselves “trading tools” backstage at his concert in Brisbane, Australia. Hemsworth gifted the Grammy Award winner his iconic hammer from Thor, while Sheeran allowed him to strum one of his acoustic guitars.

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic