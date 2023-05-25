Ed Sheeran Surprises High School Band with Acoustic Performance and Donation

Ed Sheeran is currently on his nationwide stadium tour, and while in sunny Florida, he gave a group of high school students the “Perfect” surprise.

The pop sensation stopped by Blake High School and Middleton High School in Tampa, Florida. Sheeran popped into a band practice to surprise aspiring musicians. While in cahoots with the director, the singer-songwriter casually walked into the room as the marching band practiced his track, “Eyes Closed.”

Sheeran did not hesitate to join the fun, strumming his acoustic guitar and belting the mainstream radio hit. The band did not immediately recognize the hitmaker, as they ran through their routine. Once they wrapped, Sheeran received an explosive response from the band members and school faculty.

When the instrumentalists provided Sheeran with their undivided attention, he gave the entire ensemble free tickets to his sold-out concert at Raymond James Stadium. The platinum-selling performer also donated guitars to the music programs.

“I thought I’d come and play some songs for you,” he told the high schoolers. “I’ve also brought some guitars to give to you guys for [your] music department. Tomorrow is to 72,000 people, but right here, I’m gonna play a tiny [unintelligible] if that’s okay.”

Sheeran performed an intimate concert for the students. While Sheeran serenaded the class with his No. 1 hit, “Perfect,” many broke into tears and captured the memorable set on their phones.

His stay was far from short, as he talked with the students, signed autographs, and even posed for a “Photograph” or two. Sheeran turned to social media to share a video highlighting the kind-hearted visit.

“Surprised the kids at Middleton high school in Tampa today with some free @sheeranguitars and tickets to tomorrow’s show,” he wrote. “What a great afternoon, such talented, lovely kids. Enjoy the show! @sheeranguitars now on USA Amazon store x.”

The school’s marching band was quick to respond to show their gratitude and appreciation.

Sheeran will appear next in Atlanta, Georgia, on May 26. The crooner recently won a legal battle over his track “Thinking Out Loud,” after Marvin Gaye’s co-writer Ed Townsend’s family accused him of copyright infringement. Sheeran also released (May 5) the last installment in his mathematical project, – (Subtract).

