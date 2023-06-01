Ed Sheeran and Lewis Capaldi Continue Their “Feud” with Explicit Chant at Festival

Ed Sheeran and Lewis Capaldi have been tangled in a (less-than-serious) feud for a while now. Capaldi, ever the jokester, has made a number of wry comments about the English singer over the past few months, but he took things to another level during a performance at BBC’s Radio 1 Big Weekend Festival.

Videos by American Songwriter

Capaldi was playing in his native Scotland, when he made the comment, “Ed is not here today. Yeah…fuck him!” He then urged the crowd to join him in a chant of, “Fuck you, Ed!”

Sheeran then posted a clip of the moment on his Instagram with an added “clap-back.”

“I thought we were friends Lewis,” Sheeran said, feigning a sad demeanor. “I thought we were friends. You fucking c–.” Although the final portion of the statement was bleeped out.

Sheeran posted the response on his Instagram reels with the caption, “I was getting kinda used to being someone you loved” – nodding to one of Capaldi’s biggest hits, “Someone You Loved.”

Watch the interaction, below.

On Wednesday (May 31), Sheeran shared a new song for the finale of Ted Lasso, titled “A Beautiful Game.” The melodramatic tune combines two of Sheeran’s favorite things: soccer and music.

“I recorded bits of it whilst on tour using crowds from the stadiums that I’ve been playing, and I’m super, super, super proud of it,” Sheeran said of the song. “I love the show. I’ve loved working on this song. I hope you enjoy it. [It’s] just a bit of fun. Football!”

Prior to the one-off track, Sheeran shared another full-length project in his mathematical series, Subtract. The album has already risen to No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 200 chart.

Sheeran has embarked on a tour in support of the record. The run will wind around North America until September 23, when he will wrap things up in Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium. Find the full tour dates, HERE.

Ed Sheeran (Photo: Dan Martensen) *Atlantic Records