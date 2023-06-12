Ed Sheeran Breaks Personal Record on ‘Mathematics’ Stadium Tour

A celebration is in order, as Ed Sheeran just broke a personal record. The international pop star turned to social media late Sunday evening (June 11) to announce that he has played his “biggest USA show.”

Over the weekend, Sheeran brought his extraordinary talents to MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, attracting more than 82K concert-goers. The high-demand stop is part of Sheeran’s critically acclaimed Mathematics stadium tour, which kicked off in early May.

“Played my biggest ever USA show today and broke the ticket record at MetLife,” confirmed Sheeran. “I really don’t take this for granted,” he added.

The “Perfect” singer continued to reflect on his humble beginnings, and how he once played sticky saloons. He also recalled an eye-opening conversation with his father.

“My dad told me if you can make it in New York, you can make it anywhere, and today was really reminiscing about playing my first show at Mercury Lounge in 2012 to 130 people. It feels like a dream today,” shared the vocalist. “I love you all, see you in Toronto.”

The Mercury Lounge is a live music bar in Manhattan’s Lower East Side. It is best known as an Indie venue and a launching pad for upcoming musicians. When Sheeran first performed in New York City’s hidden gem, he had just released his debut studio album, Plus. The 16-song tracklist includes a handful of fan favorites, “Wake Me Up,” “Small Bump,” “The City,” “You Need Me, I Don’t Need You,” and others.

Sheeran’s career changed drastically since his voice echoed throughout Mercury Lounge and broke multiple records. For instance, his “Divide Tour” in 2017-2019 became one of the highest-grossing tours of all time –with 8.9 million tickets sold, generating over $776 million in revenue. In 2017, the four-time Grammy Award winner became the most-streamed artist, with more than 70 million monthly listeners.

The hitmaker’s North American tour supports the final installment of his mathematical equation, Subtract. The must-see show marks his first US trek in nearly five years.

Khalid serves as direct support, as Dylan, Cat Burns, Maisie, Peters, and Rosa Linn are scheduled for select dates. The two-hour show draws from his decade-long project – Plus (2011), Multiply (2014), Divide (2017), Equals (2021), and his latest Subtract (2023). Check out Sheeran’s award-winning setlist below:

Mathematics Tour Setlist

“Tides”

“Blow”

“I’m a Mess”

“Shivers”

“The A Team”

“Castle on the Hill”

“Don’t / No Diggity”

“Eyes Closed”

“Give Me Love”

“Boat”

“Salt Water”

“Own It” / “Peru” /”Beautiful People” /”I Don’t Care”

“End of Youth”

“Overpass Graffiti”

“Curtains”

“Galway Girl”

“Thinking Out Loud”

“Love Yourself”

“Sing”

“Photograph”

“Perfect”

“Bloodstream”

“Afterglow”

“Shape of You”

“Bad Habits”

“You Need Me, I Don’t Need You”

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic