Skillet, Theory of a Dead Man Extend The Rock Resurrection Tour

Written by Peter Burditt

Videos by American Songwriter

Skillet and Theory of a Deadman have announced the fall edition of The Rock Resurrection Tour. The tour kicks off on October 20 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The tour itself is visiting 33 cities around the U.S. Stops include El Paso, Texas; Rio Rancho, New Mexico; Colorado Springs, Colorado, and West Valley City, Utah. Saint Asonia will again join the two bands on the road. Pre-sale tickets are on sale now.

The fall trek follows Skillet’s Day of Destiny European Tour. The 17x platinum band are members of the Pandora Billionaire Boys Club and 2x Grammy-nominated artists. Additionally, the band made it to the No. 4 spot on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Charts with their song “Monster.”

Theory of a Deadman also shares a highly decorated musical track record since their origins in British Columbia. The band has had multiple songs that have made it to the No. 1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart.

In accordance with Skillet and Theory of a Deadman’s cult following and musical track record, the upcoming tour has the potential to be just as, if not more, lucrative than the prior ones.



The Rock Resurrection Tour Dates:

10.20 Baton Rouge, LA

10.23 Shreveport, LA

10.22 San Antonio, TX

10.24 Corpus Christi, TX

10.26 El Paso, TX

10.28 Rio Rancho, NM

10.29 Colorado Springs, CO

10.31 West Valley City, UT

11.01 Idaho Falls, ID

11.03 Spokane, WA

11.04 Kent, WA

11.07 Billings, MT

11.08 Bismarck, ND

11.10 Minneapolis, MN

11.11 Brookings, SD

11.12 Waukee, IA

11.14 Grand Rapids, MI

11.15 Peoria, IL

11.17 Youngstown, OH

11.18 Johnstown, PA

11.19 Mashantucket, CT

11.21 Norfolk, VA

11.22 Salem, VA

11.24 Jacksonville, FL

11.25 Orlando, FL

11.28 Mobile, AL

11.30 Huntsville, AL

12.01 Spartanburg, SC

12.02 Johnson City, TN

12.05 Fort Wayne, IN

12.06 Evansville, IN

12.08 North Little Rock, AR

12.09 Wichita, KS

Photo by Jimmy Fontaine for Atlantic Records