Chris Lane and Dustin Lynch Share Their 5 Favorite Things About a Day on the Water to Celebrate New Single “Tequila On A Boat”

Drop an anchor down out in the middle / And kick back and drink a little, Broken Bow Records star, Dustin Lynch, commands in a new sun-drenched duet, “Tequila On A Boat, with Chris Lane. Best paired with salt and lime, the buzzing track evokes the carefree buoyancy that can only be found floating on a lake.

Penned by Hillary Lindsey, Justin Ebach, and Matt Alderman, the Zach Crowell-produced summertime anthem is out Friday, May 14.

“‘Tequila On A Boat’ is a song that points to the absolute perfect day during the summertime,” shares Lynch. “I love being on the water. There’s just something that’s grounding to me, and I’ve made so many memories over the years with great friends, being on a boat, and just doing life together. Pumped one of those buddies, Chris Lane, could join me for this song and bring even more of a party to it.”

For Lynch, “Tequila On A Boat” is just one of several perks about a day out on the water, where he’s sure to pack a “big ol’ high quality cooler that’s keeping the drinks cold.”

Lynch’s 5 Favorite Things about a Day on the Water:

Tequila on a boat. No agenda —the ability to go with the flow and live in the moment. Being able to bust out the boat guitar. There’s always plenty of room for a group of wild friends and family members. The big ol’ high-quality cooler that’s keeping the drinks cold.

As a bonus favorite, Lynch adds, “Friends that can double as the DJ — keeping that playlist going.”

Lane’s list is similarly suited to the simple joy of a good summer day: Being with friends on a boat, with good drinks and good music. His addition of water skiing is a bit sportier, and best done before too many drinks are poured.

Chris Lane’s 5 Favorite Things about a Day on the Water:

Being with friends Being on a boat Good drinks Music Water skiing

This marks Lynch’s second recent duet following “Thinking ‘Bout You (feat. MacKenzie Porter),” which is currently charging country radio and just topped 66.5 million on-demand streams. “Tequila On A Boat” follows a pair of re-energized tracks from Lane — “Fill Them Boots” and “Summer Job Money.” The soon-to-be father and country star told American Songwriter that there are more where those singles are coming from in the near future.

A slow-motion straight shot video, directed by Mason Dixon, brings the playful lyricism to life. Strung together—as Craig Morgan describes best in “Redneck Yacht Club”—the video captures boat-by-boat footage of lake dwellers ranging from bachelorette parties to skinny dippers.

Watch the music video for Chris Lane and Dustin Lynch’s new single, “Tequila On A Boat,” below.