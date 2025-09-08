The Turtles’ Founding Member Mark Volman Dead at 78

Mark Volman has died. The Turtles’ founding member, Volman died on Sept. 5 in Nashville, Tennessee, after a “brief, unexpected illness,” his rep told Entertainment Weekly. He was 78.

Volman met his eventual bandmate, Howard Kaylan, in high school. Initially, Volman joined Kaylan’s band The Crossfires. In 1965, they renamed the group The Turtles.

Best known for their Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 song “Happy Together,” The Turtles were also behind hits including “It Ain’t Me Babe,” “You Baby,” and “Elenore.”

The group called it quits in 1970 amid problems with their management and label.

Following the split, Volman and Kaylan began performing as a duo called Flo & Eddie. They toured with Frank Zappa’s Mothers of Invention, sang backing vocals for artists including Bruce Springsteen and Duran Duran, and wrote music for children’s television shows.

In his 40s, Volman went back to college. He obtained a master’s in screenwriting from Loyola Marymount University. Afterwards, he taught music at Belmont University.

Mark Volman’s Health Issues

Volman was no stranger to health issues. The singer was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia in 2020. He publicly revealed the diagnosis three years later.

Speaking to People at the time, Volman got candid about the disorder, a common form of dementia that affects thinking, memory, and movement. His symptoms included hallucinations, tremors, and thinking difficulties.

“I got hit by the knowledge that this was going to create a whole new part of my life,” Volman said. “And I said, ‘OK, whatever’s going to happen will happen, but I’ll go as far as I can.’ ”

Despite his diagnosis, Volman continued to play shows. Specifically, he headlined the Happy Together Tour, an annual 60s music festival, with The Turtles. Kaylan was not part of that tour; he’s stopped playing shows amid his own health issues.

“The challenges of this world affect everybody, and it’s been kind of fun being on the other side of a challenge like this and saying, ‘I feel good,’’” he told the outlet. “My friends are here. I’m still here. And I want people to connect with me.”

Looking back, Volman said that his storied career “all sounds like a dream now.”

“I’m just a groupie at heart,” he added.

Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images/Michael Ochs Archives