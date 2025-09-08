The Definitive Guitar Solo That Proved John Lennon Was More Than Just Rhythm

We often think of the Beatles as an amalgamation of all their talents. Instead of getting granular with our praise, any compliments paid to the band are blanket statements. “It’s the Beatles” is all you really need to say. Applause are implied. But now and then, one moment from the band’s career really highlights the parts rather than the sum. As an example, revisit John Lennon‘s most iconic guitar moment during the Beatles’ tenure below.

John Lennon’s Definitive Guitar Solo

Though the lines got more and more muddled throughout the years, Lennon was typically on rhythm guitar duties. George Harrison would lend his talents to lead. However, the band’s fracturing relationship towards the end of their career left Harrison’s spot up for grabs. Lennon decided to prove his multi-faceted guitar skills in his absence.

Lennon had many stellar guitar solo moments throughout the band’s career, but we have to give the crown to a song from the Beatles’ swan song, Abbey Road.

“I Want You (She’s So Heavy)”

Lennon’s love for Yoko Ono was a volatile thing. At least, that’s what the songs he wrote for her suggest. While the smoky “Don’t Let Me Down” is often the song fans think of when dissecting Ono and Lennon’s relationship, there is another track just as yearning and powerful: “I Want You (She’s So Heavy)”.

Lennon went plain with the lyrics to this song, but they convey a wealth of emotion. Lennon once spoke about how deceivingly simple this song was, explaining the motive behind that decision.

“A reviewer wrote of ‘She’s So Heavy,’ ‘He seems to have lost his talent for lyrics, it’s so simple and boring,’” Lennon once said. “‘She’s So Heavy’ was about Yoko. When it gets down to it, like she said, when you’re drowning you don’t say ‘I would be incredibly pleased if someone would have the foresight to notice me drowning and come and help me,’ you just scream.”

Lennon certainly screams in this song. It’s an unmistakable notion of his devotion. But it’s not his vocal performance that really shines on this song; it’s his guitar playing.

While Harrison contributed to “I Want You (She’s So Heavy),” it’s Lennon’s masterpiece. He leans into his bluesy influences, creating something equally seductive and uneasy. It perfectly captures the feeling of infatuation: caustic, heart-wrenching, and painful. Revisit this song below.

