‘A Guitar that Recreates the Foo Fighters Tone’: Chris Shiflett Reveals Beautiful Fender Cleaver Telecaster Deluxe

Show after show, Foo Fighters’ Chris Shiflett commands the stage with a relentless arsenal of guitar tones, delivering raw power and finesse on some of the world’s largest, loudest stages. Enter The Cleaver—a tour-proven beast of a guitar, aptly named for its ability to slice through any mix with a ferocious growl or a crystal-clear melody. Once an exclusive Fender Custom Shop Masterbuilt creation, The Cleaver Telecaster® Deluxe has been reimagined as a no-nonsense, high-octane rock machine, built to conquer the stage and unleash pure sonic energy.

Built for Power, Designed for Comfort with Chris Shiflett

The Chris Shiflett Cleaver Telecaster® Deluxe isn’t just a guitar—it’s a stage-tested powerhouse designed by Chris Shiflett to meet the demands of the modern rock guitarist. Its resonant alder body forms the foundation for tones that shake stadiums, delivering warmth, depth, and power in every note. Coated in a nitrocellulose lacquer finish, the body not only looks stunning with its vintage-inspired sheen but also ages gracefully over time, enhancing its character with every performance. Thoughtful design elements like the “belly cut” ensure maximum comfort, letting you stay immersed in your performance even during the longest, most grueling sets. Whether you’re hammering out aggressive riffs or leaning into expressive clean tones, this guitar feels like an extension of you.

Chris Shiflett Cleaver Telecaster® Deluxe: Courtesy Fender

Speed Meets Style

Every inch of the Cleaver Telecaster® Deluxe has been designed with precision and speed in mind. The 25.5” scale maple neck offers a comfortable, fast-playing profile that encourages fluidity and expression. Its 12” radius rosewood fingerboard with 21 medium jumbo frets provides the perfect platform for fiery leads, intricate chord voicings, and silky smooth bends. While performance is the focus, Fender and Chris Shiflett didn’t skimp on aesthetics. The pearloid block inlays add a touch of class, balancing rugged reliability with an undeniable sense of elegance. This guitar proves that functionality and style can coexist in harmony, making it a joy to play and a sight to behold on stage.

Chris Shiflett Cleaver Telecaster® Deluxe: Courtesy Fender

The Heart of the Cleaver: Noiseless CS-90 Pickups

At the core of this guitar’s exceptional sound are two Custom Chris Shiflett “Cleaver” Noiseless CS-90 pickups. These pickups redefine versatility, capturing the vintage-inspired character of classic P-90s while eliminating the hum that often comes with single coils. The result is a dynamic tonal palette that delivers throaty midrange growls, sparkling highs, and everything in between. Whether you’re dialing in crushing overdrive or crystal-clear cleans, these pickups respond with precision and depth, making it easy to cut through any mix. Dedicated volume and tone controls for each pickup, along with a three-way switch, allow you to shape your sound with remarkable control, ensuring that no matter the setting, your tone is always uniquely yours.

Road-Tested Reliability for the Long Haul with Chris Shiflett

When you’re on stage or in the studio, reliability matters. The Cleaver Telecaster Deluxe is built with a no-compromise approach to durability and performance. The six-saddle, string-through-body hardtail bridge enhances resonance and sustain while maintaining rock-solid intonation. Nickel and chrome hardware, including vintage-inspired “F”-stamped tuning machines and a bone nut, ensure exceptional tuning stability—even during aggressive play. This is a guitar that doesn’t just look and sound great—it’s built to perform under pressure, no matter where the road takes you.

Carve Your Own Path

The Chris Shiflett Cleaver Telecaster Deluxe is more than just a guitar; it’s a statement of intent. Designed for players who demand dynamic, uncompromising tone and rock-solid performance, this instrument is ready to deliver, show after show. Plug in, turn it up, and unleash your creativity. With its blend of power, versatility, and road-tested reliability, this guitar is your ticket to carving your own musical path through any challenge the stage—or the music—throws your way.

