Chris Stapleton Extends All-American Road Show Tour into 2024, Brings Along Willie Nelson, Lainey Wilson, and More

Chris Stapleton announced that he’ll keep his All-American Road Show Tour going into 2024. The new dates start in March in San Diego, California, and end in August in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Videos by American Songwriter

Newly added dates include amphitheater, arena, and stadium shows across the United States. Additionally, Stapleton has enlisted an army of stellar country artists for the new leg of the tour. Guests include Nikki Lane, Turnpike Troubadours, Sheryl Crow, Lainey Wilson, Marty Stuart, Willie Nelson & Family, and more.

Tickets for the newly added dates go on sale next Friday, November 3 at 10 a.m. local time. Find tickets on StubHub. Stapleton’s fan club will have access to presales before tickets go on sale to the public. Additionally, VIP packages are available on the singer’s website.

One week after tickets for the newly-announced All-American Road Show dates go on sale, Stapleton will drop his highly-anticipated album Higher.

JUST ANNOUNCED: 2024 All-American Road Show dates. Tickets on sale Friday, November 3rd.



Visit https://t.co/AG4Hyhv3Lp for VIP packages and information on respective dates for special guests. Sign up for exclusive pre-sale access at https://t.co/mdwpy5kNBm pic.twitter.com/pPIQyc24VK — Chris Stapleton (@ChrisStapleton) October 26, 2023

3/2—San Diego, California @ Petco Park with Turnpike Troubadours, Elle King

4/3—Winnipeg, Manitoba @ Canada Life Centre with Allen Stone, The War & Treaty

4/4—Grand Forks, North Dakota @ Alerus Center with Allen Stone, The War & Treaty

4/6—Minneapolis, Minnesota @ U.S. Bank Stadium with Lainey Wilson, Marcus King

5/9—West Palm Beach, Florida @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheater with Grace Potter, Nikki Lane

5/22—Rapid City, South Dakota @ The Monument with Marcus King, The War & Treaty

5/31—Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center with Marcus King, The War & Treaty

6/6—Philadelphia, Pennsylvania @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion with Marcus King, Nikki Lane

6/7—Bristow, Virginia @ Jiffy Lube Live with Marcus King, Nikki Lane

6/12—Kansas City, Missouri @ T-Mobile Center with Marcus King, Allen Stone

6/26—Los Angeles, California @ Hollywood Bowl with Grace Potter, Allen Stone

7/11—Darien Center, New York @ Darien Lake Amphitheater with Marcus King, Nikki Lane

7/12—Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania @ The Pavilion at Star Lake with Marcus King, Nikki Lane

7/18—Toledo, Ohio @ Huntington Center with Marcus King, Nikki Lane

7/19—Columbus, Ohio @ Schottenstein Center with Marcus King, Nikki Lane

7/25—Nampa, Idaho @ Ford Idaho Center Arena with Allen Stone, Nikki Lane

7/26—Portland, Oregon @ RV Inn Styles Resort Amphitheater with Allen Stone, Nikki Lane

7/27—Seattle, Washington @ T-Mobile Park with Willie Nelson & Family, Sheryl Crow

8/1—Gilford, New Hampshire @ Bank NH Pavilion with Grace Potter, Allen Stone

8/2—Gilford, New Hampshire @ Bank NH Pavilion with Grace Potter, Allen Stone

8/9—Nashville, Tennessee @ Bridgestone Arena with Marty Stuart, Nikki Lane

8/21—Birmingham, Alabama @ The Legacy Arena at the BJCC with Grace Potter, Allen Stone

8/22—Little Rock, Arkansas @ Simmons Bank Arena with Grace Potter, Allen Stone



**Purchases you make through our links may earn American Songwriter a commission.

(Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images for Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival)