Queens of the Stone Age Expand 2023 Headlining Tour

Long-running rock band Queens of the Stone Age is bringing their lengthy 2023 headlining tour to the West Coast this December. Their ongoing trek, titled The End Is Nero Tour, will stop at eight cities through Arizona, Texas, New Mexico, and California.

The added leg includes performances in Phoenix, Austin, Albuquerque, and San Diego before closing things out with a concert in the band’s adopted hometown of Los Angeles. The new stretch of tour stops will feature support from English rock outfit Spiritualized, who released their ninth studio album, Everything Was Beautiful, in 2022.

Queens of the Stone Age announced the initial dates of The End Is Nero Tour in June, days before the release of their eighth LP In Times New Roman… Members Josh Homme, Michael Shuman, Troy Van Leeuwen, Jon Theodore, and Dean Fertita kicked off the two-month-long span of dates on August 3. The Seattle-based, Grammy Award-nominated band will stay on the road through the coming weeks, stopping at cities across the U.S. before wrapping up the tour’s first leg on October 8 in Sacramento, California.

Tickets for the newly announced dates, listed below, will go on sale September 22, beginning at 10 a.m. local time. You can find additional information on ticketing options by visiting Queens of the Stone Age’s official website.

December 5 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre

December 6 – El Paso, TX @ Abraham Chavez Theatre

December 8 – Austin, TX @ Moody Center

December 9 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall

December 10 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

December 12 – Albuquerque, NM @ Revel ABQ

December 15 – San Diego, CA @ Viejas Arena

December 16 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

Photo by Andreas Neumann, Courtesy of Nasty Little Man