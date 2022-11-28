Shania Twain Adds More Dates to 2023 Globe-Trotting Tour

Since country queen, Shania Twain announced a world tour in support of her upcoming album, Queen of Me, tickets are being snatched up left and right. Now, with nearly half of the scheduled dates sold out, the “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” star has added five more dates to her already massive tour.

“The reaction to my Queen Of Me Tour has been… just amazing!!! So many sold-out shows,” she wrote to fans in a post on social media. “Sooooo we’re playing five more shows!!”

With new dates in Moncton, New Brunswick, Canada; Bethel, New York; New Orleans, Louisiana; Glasgow, Scotland; and Leeds, England, the tour will now hit 48 cities across the U.S., Canada, and Europe over 54 dates next year. A list of shows can be seen below with the new additions in bold.

Her sixth studio album, Queen of Me, is set to drop in February 2023 and is said to contain “very frank” lyrics. “I’m really excited about cheering people up,” she said of the album. “This album is very chirpy and I’m very frank with my lyrics on it, so it’s not a fluffy, lyrical album. It’s a happy album.”

04/28 – Spokane, WA @ Spokane Arena ^

04/29 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena ^

05/02 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena ^

05/03 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena ^

05/05 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place ^

05/06 – Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place ^

05/09 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome ^

05/10 – Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome ^

05/12 – Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre ^

05/14 – Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre ^

05/16 – Madison, WI @ Kohl Center #

05/17 – St Paul, MN @ Xcel Energy Center #

05/19 – Lincoln, NE @ Pinnacle Bank Arena #

05/21 – Denver, CO @ Ball Arena #

05/24 – Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheatre #

05/26 – Mountain View, CA @ Shoreline Amphitheatre #

05/28 – Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl #

05/30 – Phoenix, AZ @ Ak-Chin Pavilion #

05/31 – Thousand Palms, CA @ Acrisure Arena #

06/03 – Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center +

06/04 – St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL +

06/07 – Nashville, TN @ GEODIS Park +>

06/09 – Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion +

06/12 – Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre ~

06/14 – Moncton, NB @ Avenir Centre ~

06/15 – Moncton, NB @ Avenir Centre ~

06/17 – Quebec City, QC @ Videotron Centre ~

06/18 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre ~

06/20 – Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre ^

06/21 – London, ON @ Budweiser Gardens ^

06/23 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^

06/24 – Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage ^

06/27 – Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion &

06/28 – Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion &

06/30 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH @ Blossom Music Center &

07/01 – Tinley Park, IL @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre &

07/03 – Bethel, NY @ Bethel Woods Center for the Arts &

07/06 – Ottawa, ON @ Ottawa Bluesfest

07/08 – Syracuse, NY @ St Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview +

07/09 – Mansfield, MA @ Xfinity Center +

07/11 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden +

07/13 – Burgettstown, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake +

07/15 – Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center $

07/19 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center $

07/21 – Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion $

07/22 – Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion $

07/24 – NewOrleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center $

09/14 – Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

09/16 – London, UK @ The O2

09/19 – Dublin, IE @ 3Arena

09/22 ​- Glasgow, UK @ OVO Hydro

09/25 -​ Manchester, UK @ AO Arena

09/26 – ​Birmingham, UK @ ​Utilita Arena Birmingham

09/28 – Leeds, UK @ First Direct Arena

^ = w/ Lindsay Ell

# = w/ Hailey Whitters

+ = w/ Breland

> = w/ Kelsea Ballerini

~ = w/ Robyn Ottolini

& = w/ Priscilla Block

$ = w/ Mickey Guyton

