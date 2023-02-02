Chris Stapleton Extends All-American Road Show Tour

Chris Stapleton continues his extensive run of headlining shows on the 2023 edition of his All-American Road Show.

The 2023 All-American Road Show kicks off on April 26 in El Paso, Texas, at UTEP Don Haskins Center. The leg wraps on August 25 at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta, Georgia. Tickets for the tour go on sale February 10.

Opening up for Stapleton on the All-American Road Show Tour will be Marcus King and The War & Treaty, in addition to other special guests including Charley Crockett, Nikki Lane, Margo Price, Allen Stone, Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives, among others.

Stapleton, who released his fourth album Starting Over in 2020, will also headline Stagecoach Music Festival on April 30 and join George Strait for a series of stadium shows with special guests Little Big Town. The singer also will perform at the Hollywood Bowl for Willie Nelson’s 90th birthday celebration concert on April 29.

In addition to the new All-American Road Show dates, Stapleton is also set to perform the national anthem during the Super Bowl LVII on February 12.

Chris Stapleton 2023 Tour Dates:



April 26—El Paso, TX—UTEP Don Haskins Center*

April 27—Albuquerque, NM—Isleta Amphitheater*

April 29—Los Angeles, CA—Hollywood Bowl – Willie Nelson’s 90th Birthday

April 30—Indio, CA—Stagecoach

May 6—Glendale, AZ—State Farm Stadium†

May 27—Columbus, OH—Buckeye Country Superfest

June 1—Moline, IL—Vibrant Arena at The MARK‡

June 2—Grand Rapids, MI—Van Andel Arena‡

June 3—Milwaukee, WI—American Family Field†

June 8—Syracuse, NY—St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview+

June 9—Mansfield, MA—Xfinity Center+

June 15—Spokane, WA—Spokane Arena§

June 16—Bend, OR—Hayden Homes Amphitheater§

June 17—Seattle, WA—Lumen Field†

June 22—Des Moines, IA—Wells Fargo Arena§

June 23—Wichita, KS—INTRUST Bank Arena§

June 24—Denver, CO—Empower Field at Mile High†

July 6—Bangor, ME—Maine Savings Amphitheater§

July 8—Cavendish, PEI—Cavendish Beach Music Festival

July 13—Charleston, SC—Credit One Stadium#

July 14—Virginia Beach, VA—Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater#

July 15—Baltimore, MD—CFG Bank Arena#

July 19—Omaha, NE—CHI Health Center**

July 20—St. Louis, MO—Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre**

July 21-22—Cullman, AL—Rock the South

July 28—Nashville, TN—Nissan Stadium†

July 29—Nashville, TN—Nissan Stadium†

August 5—Tampa, FL—Raymond James Stadium†

August 10—Gilford, NH—Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion**

August 11—Gilford, NH—Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion**

August 17—Toronto, ON—Budweiser Stage‡

August 19—Montreal, QC—Lasso Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau

August 25—Alpharetta, GA—Ameris Bank Amphitheatre††

*with special guests Margo Price and Nikki Lane†with George Strait and special guests Little Big Town‡with special guests Marcus King and The War and Treaty

+with special guests Charley Crockett and The War and Treaty

§with special guests Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives and Allen Stone

#with special guests Margo Price and Allen Stone**with special guests Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives and The War and Treaty

††with special guests Marcus King and Allen Stone

Photo: Andy Barron / EBM PR