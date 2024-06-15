Chris Stapleton Joins Forces With Tom Petty Guitarist Mike Campbell for Dirty Knobs’ “Don’t Wait Up”

Country star Chris Stapleton is at it again, this time with Tom Petty guitarist Mike Campbell. And it isn’t the first time this talented music duo has worked together.

Mike Campbell launched his band The Dirty Knobs sometime between 2019 and 2020. Campbell and the group just released their newest album Vagabonds, Virgins & Misfits today, and the record features none other than Chris Stapleton.

Some Background on “Don’t Wait Up”

Stapleton and Campbell have worked together quite a bit over the past few years. Campbell collaborated with Stapleton for the latter’s Starting Over, where he lent his songwriting and guitar-playing skills.

Stapleton also co-wrote The Dirty Knobs track “F**k That Guy” back in 2020 and contributed some excellent vocals to their song “Pistol Packin’ Mama” for the album Wreckless Abandon. Stapleton and Campbell also performed live together with George Strait recently.

Now, this dynamic duo is back together again for the new Dirty Knobs track “Don’t Wait Up”. The new song (which you can listen to below) also features singer Benmont Tench.

Campbell spoke with Whiskey Riff about the new song and respective album. Specifically, when asked about what the new album was all about, Campbell noted that the first few Dirty Knobs albums involved the band “trying to find our way as a rock and roll band.”

“Now it’s down to great songs,” Campbell said in the brief interview. “The depth in the lyrics and chords.”

He also noted that Tom Petty once told him that he loved the English language because there is so much to be done with it, which he relates to Vagabonds, Virgins & Misfits.

“I’m discovering that, too,” Campbell continued. “Looking for rhyme schemes, the right word. At first it was a struggle, now that door has opened. I’ve turned a corner on ‘Vagabonds, Virgins & Misfits.’ The Dirty Knobs are still a rock band but growing into different feels.”

Hopefully, we’ll see even more collaborations between Chris Stapleton and Mike Campbell in the near future!

