Chris Stapleton, Jon Batiste, Brandi Carlile and More Join 2022 Pilgrimage Festival

Chris Stapleton, Jon Batiste, Brandi Carlile, The Avett Brothers, and more are set to headline the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival, running Sept. 24 and 25.

Returning for the eighth year to The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, Tennessee, the festival boasts more than 30 daily cultural performances and artists, including Brittney Spencer, Butch Walker, Better Than Ezra, Dawes, Elle King, and more during the two-day festival.

Founded in 2015 by Better Than Ezra singer Kevin Griffin, along with W. Brandt Wood and Michael Whelan, Pilgrimage Festival supports local creators in food and the arts with featured stories at the Americana Music Triangle Experience, local crafts at the Makers Village, a food truck park, a Craft Beer Hall and Pilgrimage Festival’s Culinary Program, featuring more than 40 local and regional restaurants and cafes.

2022 Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival Schedule:

Saturday, Sept. 24

Midnight Sun Stage

8:25 p.m. – 9:55 p.m. – Brandi Carlile

6:20 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Lake Street Dive

4:30 p.m. – 5:40 p.m. – Dawes

2:50 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Celisse

1:20 p.m. – 2:20 p.m. – Adia Victoria

12:00 p.m. – 12:50 p.m. – Bones Owens

Gold Record Road Stage

7:20 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. – Jon Batiste

5:45 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. – Lennon Stella

4:00 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. – Better Than Ezra

2:45 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Jensen McRae

1:10 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. – Black Opry Revue

12:00 p.m. – 12:45 p.m. – Garrett T. Capps



ORCA Shady Grove Stage

4:30 p.m. – 5:25 p.m. – Tigirlily

3:15 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. – BEXAR

2:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. – DESURE

12:50 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. – JT Hodges

11:40 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. – The Peterson Brothers



Americana Music Triangle Experience

5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. – Butch Walker

4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. – Garrett T. Capps

3:00 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. – The Peterson Brothers

2:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. – People on the Porch

1:05 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. – The FBR

12:35 p.m. – 12:55 p.m.- Author Marissa R. Moss: Her Country: How the Women of Country Music Became the Success They Were Never Supposed to Be

11:15 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – AMTE Partner Music Histories



Vanderbilt Health Lil’ Pilgrims Family Stage

5:45 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Ralph’s World

5:15 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. – Cousin Cajun Mike

4:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Lucas Carpenter

3:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Roger Day

2:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. – Tom Mason & The Blue Buccaneers

1:30 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. – School of Rock

12:30 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. – Nashville Shakespeare Festival

11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. – Little Texas Square Dancers

11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. – Lil’ Pilgrims Hootenanny

Mare Barn Theatre

5:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. – Harvest Kids Yoga

5:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Kris Allen

4:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Brighter Light Brigade

4:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. – Harvest Kids Martial Arts

3:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Songwriting Workshop

3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Michael Dardant

2:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. – Leah Marlene

2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. – Midsummer Night’s Dream

1:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. – Elf and Fairy Workshop

1:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. – Build Your Own Jetpack

12:30 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. – Harvest Kids Martial Arts

12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Toybox Theatre

11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Harvest Kids Yoga

Sunday, Sept. 25

Midnight Sun Stage

6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. – Chris Stapleton

4:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. – Elle King

3:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. – Marty Stuart

1:45 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. – Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears

12:15 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. – TBD



Gold Record Road Stage

5:15 p.m. – 6:25 p.m. – The Avett Brothers

3:45 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. – Trampled by Turtles

2:15 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. – Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway

12:45 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. – Brittney Spencer

11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. – Zach Person



ORCA Shady Grove Stage

4:55 p.m. – 5:55 p.m. – The Brummies

3:25 p.m. – 4:10 p.m. – Marc Scibilia

2:10 p.m. – 2:55 p.m. – Yasmin Williams

12:55 p.m. – 1:40 p.m. – Elijah Wolf

11:40 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. – Rosie Flores



Americana Music Triangle Experience

5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. – Hogslop String Band

4:15 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. – Tommy Jackson Dancers

3:20 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Rosie Flores

2:30 p.m. – 3:10 p.m. – Santiago Jiménez, Jr.

1:30 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. – Boo Ray

12:45 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.- Texas Hill

11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Southern Gospel Service

Vanderbilt Health Lil’ Pilgrims Family Stage

5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. – School of Rock

4:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. – Tom Mason & The Blue Buccaneers

3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Brighter Light Brigade

2:15 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. – Nashville Shakespeare Festival

1:15 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. – Ralph’s World

12:30 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. – Michael Dardant

11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. – Roger Day

11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. – Lil’ Pilgrims Hootenanny

Mare Barn Theatre

4:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Lucas Carpenter

4:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. – Trent Harmon

3:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Harvest Kids Martial Arts

3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Build Your Own Jetpack

2:15 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. – Cousin Cajun Mike

2:00 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. – Happy Not My Birthday Party

1:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. – Harvest Kids Martial Arts

1:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. – Midsummer Night’s Dream

12:30 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. – Elf and Fairy Workshop

12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Toybox Theatre

11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Storytelling

11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. – Harvest Kids Yoga