Chris Stapleton, Jon Batiste, Brandi Carlile and More Join 2022 Pilgrimage Festival

Chris Stapleton, Jon Batiste, Brandi Carlile, The Avett Brothers, and more are set to headline the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival, running Sept. 24 and 25.
Returning for the eighth year to The Park at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin, Tennessee, the festival boasts more than 30 daily cultural performances and artists, including Brittney Spencer, Butch Walker, Better Than Ezra, Dawes, Elle King, and more during the two-day festival.
Founded in 2015 by Better Than Ezra singer Kevin Griffin, along with W. Brandt Wood and Michael Whelan, Pilgrimage Festival supports local creators in food and the arts with featured stories at the Americana Music Triangle Experience, local crafts at the Makers Village, a food truck park, a Craft Beer Hall and Pilgrimage Festival’s Culinary Program, featuring more than 40 local and regional restaurants and cafes.
2022 Pilgrimage Music and Cultural Festival Schedule:
Saturday, Sept. 24
Midnight Sun Stage
8:25 p.m. – 9:55 p.m. – Brandi Carlile
6:20 p.m. – 7:30 p.m. – Lake Street Dive
4:30 p.m. – 5:40 p.m. – Dawes
2:50 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Celisse
1:20 p.m. – 2:20 p.m. – Adia Victoria
12:00 p.m. – 12:50 p.m. – Bones Owens
Gold Record Road Stage
7:20 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. – Jon Batiste
5:45 p.m. – 6:45 p.m. – Lennon Stella
4:00 p.m. – 5:15 p.m. – Better Than Ezra
2:45 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Jensen McRae
1:10 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. – Black Opry Revue
12:00 p.m. – 12:45 p.m. – Garrett T. Capps
ORCA Shady Grove Stage
4:30 p.m. – 5:25 p.m. – Tigirlily
3:15 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. – BEXAR
2:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. – DESURE
12:50 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. – JT Hodges
11:40 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. – The Peterson Brothers
Americana Music Triangle Experience
5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. – Butch Walker
4:00 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. – Garrett T. Capps
3:00 p.m. – 3:45 p.m. – The Peterson Brothers
2:00 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. – People on the Porch
1:05 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. – The FBR
12:35 p.m. – 12:55 p.m.- Author Marissa R. Moss: Her Country: How the Women of Country Music Became the Success They Were Never Supposed to Be
11:15 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – AMTE Partner Music Histories
Vanderbilt Health Lil’ Pilgrims Family Stage
5:45 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Ralph’s World
5:15 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. – Cousin Cajun Mike
4:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Lucas Carpenter
3:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Roger Day
2:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. – Tom Mason & The Blue Buccaneers
1:30 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. – School of Rock
12:30 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. – Nashville Shakespeare Festival
11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. – Little Texas Square Dancers
11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. – Lil’ Pilgrims Hootenanny
Mare Barn Theatre
5:30 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. – Harvest Kids Yoga
5:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m. – Kris Allen
4:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Brighter Light Brigade
4:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. – Harvest Kids Martial Arts
3:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Songwriting Workshop
3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Michael Dardant
2:30 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. – Leah Marlene
2:00 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. – Midsummer Night’s Dream
1:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. – Elf and Fairy Workshop
1:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. – Build Your Own Jetpack
12:30 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. – Harvest Kids Martial Arts
12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Toybox Theatre
11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Harvest Kids Yoga
Sunday, Sept. 25
Midnight Sun Stage
6:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. – Chris Stapleton
4:45 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. – Elle King
3:15 p.m. – 4:15 p.m. – Marty Stuart
1:45 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. – Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears
12:15 p.m. – 1:15 p.m. – TBD
Gold Record Road Stage
5:15 p.m. – 6:25 p.m. – The Avett Brothers
3:45 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. – Trampled by Turtles
2:15 p.m. – 3:15 p.m. – Molly Tuttle & Golden Highway
12:45 p.m. – 1:45 p.m. – Brittney Spencer
11:15 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. – Zach Person
ORCA Shady Grove Stage
4:55 p.m. – 5:55 p.m. – The Brummies
3:25 p.m. – 4:10 p.m. – Marc Scibilia
2:10 p.m. – 2:55 p.m. – Yasmin Williams
12:55 p.m. – 1:40 p.m. – Elijah Wolf
11:40 a.m. – 12:25 p.m. – Rosie Flores
Americana Music Triangle Experience
5:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m. – Hogslop String Band
4:15 p.m. – 4:45 p.m. – Tommy Jackson Dancers
3:20 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Rosie Flores
2:30 p.m. – 3:10 p.m. – Santiago Jiménez, Jr.
1:30 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. – Boo Ray
12:45 p.m. – 1:15 p.m.- Texas Hill
11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Southern Gospel Service
Vanderbilt Health Lil’ Pilgrims Family Stage
5:00 p.m. – 5:45 p.m. – School of Rock
4:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. – Tom Mason & The Blue Buccaneers
3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Brighter Light Brigade
2:15 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. – Nashville Shakespeare Festival
1:15 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. – Ralph’s World
12:30 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. – Michael Dardant
11:45 a.m. – 12:15 p.m. – Roger Day
11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. – Lil’ Pilgrims Hootenanny
Mare Barn Theatre
4:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. – Lucas Carpenter
4:00 p.m. – 4:30 p.m. – Trent Harmon
3:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. – Harvest Kids Martial Arts
3:00 p.m. – 3:30 p.m. – Build Your Own Jetpack
2:15 p.m. – 2:45 p.m. – Cousin Cajun Mike
2:00 p.m. – 2:15 p.m. – Happy Not My Birthday Party
1:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m. – Harvest Kids Martial Arts
1:00 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. – Midsummer Night’s Dream
12:30 p.m. – 1:00 p.m. – Elf and Fairy Workshop
12:00 p.m. – 12:30 p.m. – Toybox Theatre
11:30 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. – Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum Storytelling
11:00 a.m. – 11:30 a.m. – Harvest Kids Yoga