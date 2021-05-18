My Morning Jacket Announce Dates For First U.S. Tour in Five Years

With a plethora of tour dates being announced as the music world begins to open up after being in lockdown during the COVID-19 Pandemic, My Morning Jacket is throwing their hat in the ring with the announcement of their 2021 Fall tour—their first in five years.

The 23-date trek, kicks off on August 27 in Charlotte, North Carolina, making stops in Philadelphia, Seattle, New Orleans, New York, and Spokane, before wrapping with three nights in Chicago at the Auditorium Theater.

Joining the guys on the road will be special guests Flock Of Dimes, Brittany Howard, Durand Jones & The Indications and Bedouine on select dates. In addition to the headline dates, the band will be making stops at festivals, including Railbird Festival in Lexington Kentucky (August 28), Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee (September 4), Ohana Festival in Dana Point, California (September 24), and Suwannee Hulaween in Live Oak, Florida (October 30).

Fan presales and VIP presales begin May 19 at 10:00 a.m. (local) and continue through Thursday, May 20 at 10:00 p.m. (local). All remaining tickets will be released to the general public on Friday, May 21 at 10:00 a.m. (local) with the exception of the Chicao shows, which go on sale on Friday, May 21 at 12:00 p.m. (local). For complete details and ticket availability, click here.

In partnership with PLUS1, $1/ticket will go to support non-profits working for environmental justice, racial equity, and securing access to mental health care for all.

MY MORNING JACKET US TOUR 2021 DATES:

AUGUST

27 – Charlotte, NC – Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre ”

28 – Lexington, KY – Railbird Festival

SEPTEMBER

3 – Alpharetta, GA – Ameris Bank Amphitheatre ^

4 – Manchester, TN – Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

7 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion ^

8 – Philadelphia, PA – The Mann – TD Pavillion ^

10 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium ^

11 – Queens, NY – Forest Hills Stadium ^

23 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl *

24 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival

25 – Berkeley, CA – Greek Theatre at UC Berkeley *

28 – Troutdale, OR – McMenamins Edgefield Concerts *

29 – Spokane, WA – Riverfront Park Pavilion *

OCTOBER

1 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre *

2– Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre *

3 – Bend, OR – Les Schwab Amphitheater *

29 – Birmingham, AL – Alabama Theatre #

30 – Live Oak, FL – Suwannee Hulaween

31 – New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater #

NOVEMBER

2 – St. Louis, MO – Stifel Theater #

4 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre #

5 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre #

6 – Chicago, IL – Auditorium Theatre #

^ And Brittany Howard

* Special Guests Durand Jones & The Indications

# Special Guest Bedouine

“ Special Guest Flock of Dimes

Photo Credit: Silvia Grav