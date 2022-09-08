Jack White Schedules Two Intimate Acoustic Live Performances

The master of the electric guitar is going acoustic.

That’s right, Jack White has scheduled two upcoming acoustic shows for fans.

The intimate gigs are slated for Santa Fe, New Mexico, and Chattanooga, Tennessee, and tickets go on sale on Friday (September 9) and 10 a.m. local time.

The show in Chattanooga is slated for September 17 and the gig in Santa Fe is slated for September 29. The performances are part of White’s ongoing Supply Chain Issues Tour. Fans can check out a full list of dates for White’s live shows below.

According to a press statement, “The special Live Nation produced shows will take place at Walker Theater and Lensic Performing Arts Center giving fans a rare up close and personal experience with the exclusive performances. Third Man Records Vault Members will have access to the first pre-sale tickets beginning Thursday, September 8 from 10 a.m. local time to 10 p.m. local time. Tickets for the newly added show will go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. local time on Friday, September 9. For tickets and more information, go HERE.“

White’s Supply Chain Issues Tour will resume later this month with the artist returning home for the second leg of North American headline shows. In addition, White will perform at a number of upcoming festivals, including Louisville, Kentucky’s Bourbon & Beyond (September 15) and Dana Point, California’s Ohana Festival (October 1).

White released two new albums in 2022, Entering Heaven Alive in July and Fear Of The Dawn earlier in the year.

Photo Credit: David James Swanson / Big Hassle

THE SUPPLY CHAIN ISSUES TOUR 2022

New date in bold:

September 15 – Louisville, KY – Bourbon & Beyond *

September 16 – Asheville, NC – Rabbit Rabbit <>

September 17 – Chattanooga, TN – Walker Theater

September 19 – St. Augustine, FL – St. Augustine Amphitheatre ==

September 20 – Miami, FL – James L. Knight Center ==

September 21 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live Orlando ==

September 23 – New Orleans, LA – The Fillmore <>

September 24 – Houston, TX – Bayou Music Center <>

September 25 – Shreveport, LA – Shreveport Municipal Auditorium <>

September 27 – Oklahoma City, OK – The Criterion []

September 29 – Santa Fe, NM – Lensic Performing Arts Center

September 30 – Tucson, AZ – Tucson Music Hall []

October 1 – Dana Point, CA – Ohana Festival *

October 8 – Tecate Coordenada – Guadalajara, MX *

October 9 – Pepsi Center – Mexico City, MX ==

October 12 – Popload Festival – São Paulo, BR *

October 14 – Road to Primavera Sound Buenos Aires – Buenos Aires, AR *

October 16 – Road to Primavera Sound Santiago – Santiago, CL *

October 18 – Primavera 0 at Teatro de Verano – Montevideo, Uruguay* ==

November 19 – Harvest Rock – Adelaide, Australia *

* Festival Performance

w/ SPECIAL GUESTS

<>The Paranoyds (September 16, 23, 25)

== Cat Power (September 19-21, October 9)

[] Ichi-Bons (September 27, 30)

Photo: Paige Sara / Big Hassle PR