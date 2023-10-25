Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, and More Slated to Perform at the 2023 CMA Awards

The 57th annual CMA Awards are two weeks away. Today (Oct 25), the Country Music Association announced its first round of performers for Country Music’s Biggest Night. The star-studded lineup will include Jelly Roll, Chris Stapleton, Tanya Tucker, Lainey Wilson, and plenty more.

Jelly Roll will perform “Need a Favor” to get things started. Then, co-host Luke Bryan will take the stage to perform a medley of his hits including “Huntin’, Fishin’, and Lovin’ Every Day,” “One Margarita,” “That’s My Kind of Night,” “Play It Again,” and “Country Girl (Shake It for Me).” Fans will also get to see Stapleton perform his latest single “White Horse” during the show. Additionally, Lainey Wilson will sing the critically acclaimed “Wildflowers and Wild Horses.”

The night will also feature collaborations from known artists, newcomers, and country legends. K. Michelle will be giving her debut performance at this year’s CMA Awards when she takes the stage with Jelly Roll to cover “Love Can Build a Bridge” originally by The Judds. Then, Country Music Hall of Famer Tucker will share the stage with Little Big Town. They’ll be performing Tucker’s iconic “Delta Dawn.” Old Dominion and Megan Moroney will perform a rendition of their single “Can’t Break Up Now.” Fans will also get another performance from Stapleton. He and Carly Pearce will team up to sing Pearce’s new single “We Don’t Fight Anymore.”

More performers and presenters will be announced in the coming weeks.

Country Music’s Biggest Night will also be a huge night for many of the performers. For instance, Jelly Roll, Moroney, and Michelle are making their performance debuts on the show. Wilson returns to the CMA Awards Stage for the second time as the year’s most-nominated artist. The Louisiana native will compete for nine trophies. Additionally, Jelly Roll is up for five awards.

The 57th Annual CMA Awards will broadcast live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on November 8. The show kicks off at 8/7c on ABC. Additionally, it will stream on Hulu and the ABC app. Those who want to attend the event can still get tickets via StubHub.

