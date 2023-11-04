Hailey Whitters Predicts Jelly Roll Will “Sweep” the 2023 CMA Awards

It has been a huge year for Hailey Whitters. After more than a decade in Nashville, “Everything She Ain’t” became her first Platinum single in August. Additionally, she took home New Female Artist of the Year at the ACM Awards in May. Now, she’s looking to win New Artist of the Year at the CMA Awards.

Videos by American Songwriter

However, Whitters is predicting that Jelly Roll will sweep the awards this year. They’re both up for the New Artist trophy. She shared her CMA Predictions with Audacy’s Katie Neal before performing at Audacy’s Stars and Strings country concert earlier this month in Hollywood, Florida.

[RELATED: 2023 CMA Awards: Lainey Wilson Tops the List With 9 Nominations]

“I love Jelly Roll and I know he’s gonna sweep,” Whitters said. “I think he should because he’s had an insane year.” She’s rooting for the Antioch, Tennessee, native even if that means she leaves the CMA Awards empty-handed. It will be an exciting night for Whitters, no matter what happens. However, she revealed that she has more than a trophy on her mind going into the event. “I hope I meet Dolly [Parton]—that’s my goal.”

It has indeed been a huge year for Jelly Roll. His CMA Award nominations illustrate the growth and development his career has seen in recent months. This year, he is going into the event with five nominations. He’s the most-nominated male artist this year. The only person with more nominations going into the event is Lainey Wilson with nine.

[Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, and More Slated to Perform at the 2023 CMA Awards]

In Jelly Roll’s eyes, he has already won. When the nominations came out, he took to social media to share his thoughts. In a post, he said the nominations and resulting recognition of the country music community were a win. “This is a win for all the underdogs and forgotten. These are the moments I hope my people are the most proud of, that I have taken our message to the masses without compromise and been embraced,” he wrote.

[RELATED: Jelly Roll Reacts to His Five CMA Awards Nominations]

Jelly Roll is up for Male Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year (“Need a Favor”), Musical Event of the Year (“Save Me,” featuring Lainey Wilson), Music Video of the Year (“Need a Favor”), and New Artist of the Year. Additionally, he’ll perform twice during the 2023 CMA Awards. He’ll open the show with “Need a Favor.” Later in the night, he’ll perform “Love Can Build a Bridge” with K. Michelle.

The 2023 CMA Awards will broadcast live from Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on ABC on November 8. It will also stream on Hulu and the ABC app. The show starts at 8 p.m. ET.

Photo by Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images