Tenacious D Brings Crusade, Dave Hill to 2024 U.K. Spicy Meatball Tour; Shares New Dates

Tenacious D is heading across the pond for their 2024 U.K. and European Spicy Meatball Tour, and they’re bringing along a couple of friends for support. Jack Black and Kyle Gass recently announced on their website that they will be joined on the tour by Crusade and Dave Hill.

Crusade hails from Nashville, Tennessee, and consists of frontman Bryan Segraves, founder Michael Kupris on guitar, Jesse Peck on keys, Steve Casto on bass, and Nate Sletner on drums. The band works to balance accessibility and the unexpected through prog-metal shredding and surprising lyricism. According to their YouTube channel, they aim to be “powerful, dynamic, [and] fun.”

Meanwhile, Dave Hill is a musician, writer, comedian, and actor who is active in multiple power pop/garage rock/black metal bands. According to his website, he currently plays guitar in the band Valley Lodge, which Last Week Tonight with John Oliver tapped for its theme song, “Go.” Hill also plays guitar for the band Painted Doll, and was a member of the bands Sons of Elvis, Cobra Verde, and Diamondsnake, which he clarifies was a “heavy metal band with Moby.”

Multiple dates on the Spicy Meatball Tour are already sold out, but tickets are still available for a select number of shows.

Tenacious D 2024 Spicy Meatball Tour Dates:

April 29 — Stockholm, Sweden

April 30 — Oslo, Norway (SOLD OUT)

May 1 — Copenhagen, Denmark

May 3 — Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg District

May 5 — Dublin, Ireland (SOLD OUT)

May 5 — Birmingham, England (SOLD OUT)

May 8 — Manchester, UK (SOLD OUT)

May 9 — Glasgow, UK (SOLD OUT)

May 11 — Leeds, UK (SOLD OUT)

May 12 — Nottingham, UK (SOLD OUT)

May 13 — Brighton, England (SOLD OUT)

May 15 — Paris, France

Tenacious D released new music in May 2023, their first in five years, with the song “Video Games.” The song comes along with a neat animated video by Chris “Oney” O’Neill, and Black sings about how he doesn’t play video games. Well, besides God of War, Red Dead Redemption 2, and Fallout 4.

“It’s about growing up and leaving childish things behind,” Gass and Black wrote in a statement about the song. “But then realizing that video games are more than just mindless toys…. In fact, they can be a true expression of huge ideas that belong in the pantheon of great works of art! It’s about time someone defended the honor and integrity of this bold new horizon. Leave it to the greatest band in the world… Tenacious D!!!”

Earlier this year, Tenacious D wrapped the U.S. leg of the Spicy Meatball Tour, playing completely sold-out shows in Atlanta, New Orleans, Kansas City, St. Augustine, and Chesterfield. They also took the tour to Europe for the first time in June, where they also sold out multiple dates in Prague, Brussels, and London.