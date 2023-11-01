Luke Combs, Morgan Wallen, Ashley McBryde, Post Malone, and More Added to 2023 CMA Awards Performance Lineup

The 2023 CMA Awards are a week away. Today, the Country Music Association announced the second wave of performers for this year’s event. Country Music’s Biggest Night will include Morgan Wallen, Zac Brown Band, Kelsea Ballerini, Luke Combs, and many more.

Ballerini will take the stage to perform “Leave Me Again” from Rolling Up the Welcome Mat. This year, Ballerini is up for Female Vocalist of the Year as well as Album of the Year.

Combs, who is up for four awards this year, will perform his latest single “Where the Wild Things Are.” The North Carolina native is nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Male Vocalist of the Year, Single of the Year for “Fast Car,” and Album of the Year for Gettin’ Old.

Dan + Shay will perform their current single “Save Me the Trouble.” They are also up for Vocal Duo of the Year.

Jordan Davis, who has three nominations this year will perform “Next Thing You Know” during the broadcast. The song also brought him nominations for Song of the Year, Single of the Year, and Music Video of the Year.

Cody Johnson is up for Male Vocalist of the Year at the 2023 CMA Awards. He’ll also perform his latest single “The Painter.”

Ashley McBryde will take the stage to perform “Light on in the Kitchen.” Additionally, she is up for Female Vocalist of the Year, Music Video of the Year for “Light on in the Kitchen” as well as Album of the Year for Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville.

Country Music’s Biggest Night will also be a big night for The War and Treaty. The first-time nominees are up for Vocal Duo of the Year. They’ll also take the stage to perform “That’s How Love Is Made.”

Post Malone will make his CMA Awards performance debut this year. He’ll perform a medley of hits alongside Morgan Wallen and HARDY. Later in the night, Wallen will take the stage again with a surprise guest to perform a song from his latest album.

The 2023 CMA Awards will also feature a tribute to Jimmy Buffett featuring Alan Jackson, Kenny Chesney, Mac McAnally, and more.

Previously Announced 2023 CMA Awards Performers:

Jelly Roll—“Need a Favor”

Luke Bryan—Medley of his hits

Chris Stapleton—“White Horse”

Lainey Wilson—“Wildflowers and Wild Horses”

K. Michelle & Jelly Roll—“Love Can Build a Bridge”

Tanya Tucker & Little Big Town—“Delta Dawn”

Old Dominion & Megan Moroney—“Can’t Break Up Now”

Chris Stapleton & Carly Pearce—“We Don’t’ Fight Anymore”

The 2023 CMA Awards will broadcast live from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on November 8. The show kicks off at 8/7c on ABC. It will also stream on Hulu and the ABC app.

Photo credit: Ashley McBryde credit Katie Kauss; Luke Combs credit Jeremy Cowart; Morgan Wallen credit Matt Paskert