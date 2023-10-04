The War and Treaty Release Cover of Chris Stapleton’s “Cold”

Following their performance at the 2023 ACM Honors, The War and Treaty have officially released their cover of Chris Stapleton‘s “Cold.” The husband and wife duo of Michael and Tanya Trotter were on hand at the ceremony at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville in August 2023 to perform “Cold” in honor of Stapleton, who was receiving the ACM Triple Crown Award.

The couple sounds like naturals on the track, with Michael taking the lead on the first verse while Tanya comes in on the second verse, their piercing harmonies shining on the chorus as they sing, Oh, why you got to be so cold? / Why you got to go and cut me like a knife / And put our love on ice? The couple gives the song a soulful spin that wins over the approval of Stapleton, who can be seen smiling and swaying in the audience, tipping his hat to them at the end of the performance. The War and Treaty’s version is available on streaming platforms now.

“Cold” is the second single from Stapleton’s 2020 album, Starting Over. It was named Best Country Song at the 2022 Grammy Awards while the album itself was named Best Country Album. Starting Over also won Album of the Year at the 2021 CMA Awards and ACM Awards. The War and Treaty’s appearance at the ACM Honors was one month before they were named Duo/Group of the Year for the second consecutive time at the 2023 Americana Awards. They also recently earned their first nomination for Vocal Duo of the Year at the 2023 CMA Awards which airs live from Nashville on November 8 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

The duo released their album, Lover’s Game, in March 2023. They’re also featured guests on “Hey Driver” on Zach Bryan‘s new self-titled album. “It’s really changed our lives, and it’s opened up our audience a little bit more,” Michael told American Songwriter. “That’s the power of collaboration.”

Photo by Austin Hargrave / Courtesy The Greenroom PR