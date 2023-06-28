Pink Receives Another Rare Gift at Recent Show

Written by Peter Burditt

In stark contrast to Pink’s latest gift of human ashes at her recent show at BST Hyde Park in London, the artist received a far more pleasant gift at another performance in Hyde Park: an enormous wheel of Brie De Meux cheese.

Pink’s reaction to the remains sits in a strong juxtaposition to her reception of the cheese. Regarding the ashes, Pink asked the fan upon reception, “Is this your mom?” She also added, “I’m not sure how I feel about this.” Whereas when the artist was gifted the dauntingly delectable dairy product, she can be seen hugging it to her chest and mouthing to the fan, “I love you,” per a TikTok taken by Radikal Zee.

Needless to say, the ashes and the wheel cheese come as an awfully weird gift. However, the strikingly weirder aspect is that they come with a precedent as just a few days prior Bebe Rexha was hit in the face with a phone thrown by a fan in New York City. The concert-goer at Rexha’s show has since been identified as 27-year-old Nicolas Malvagna from New Jersey. He was arrested after the concert and Billboard reports that Malvagna was arraigned in court where he was charged with two counts of assault in the third degree and one count of attempted assault in the third degree, as well as one count of harassment in the second degree and one count of aggravated harassment in the second degree.

Between the gifts given to Pink and the phone thrown at Rexha, it seems folks are reinterpreting the unspoken rules of concert culture. In light of these recent events, a lot of questions are arising regarding what it means to be a cordial concertgoer, all while still having fun.

Both Pink events transpired amidst the singer’s Summer Carnival 2023 Tour, which is currently on its European leg. The trek ends on July 16 and picks back up with its North American stint starting on July 28.

Photo: Andrew MacPherson / RCA Records