Chris Stapleton Set to Launch a SiriusXM Channel Featuring Music from His Catalog and Artists He Admires

Chris Stapleton fans who subscribe to SiriusXM satellite radio are in for a treat. Tomorrow (May 23), the “Tennessee Whiskey” singer will launch his own station. It will play music from Stapleton’s discography, share stories behind his songs, and more. It will hit the airwaves at noon Eastern on channel 63 and will be available on car radios and the SiriusXM app.

Videos by American Songwriter

Stapleton and his band, the Honchos, will curate the music and stories for the station. It will feature plenty of country music as well as rock and soul. More than that, the new channel will allow listeners to hear current artists that Stapleton and the band are listening to and those who influenced him. Tom Petty, Mavis Staples, George Jones, John Prine, Merle Haggard, Lainey Wilson, Miranda Lambert, and Tyler Childers are among the artists who will be in rotation.

[RELATED: 3 of the Saddest Chris Stapleton Songs]

Stapleton has released five albums—Traveller (2015), From a Room: Volume 1 and 2 (2017), Starting Over (2020), and Higher (2023)—since he launched his solo career. He was also the vocalist and guitarist on The Steeldrivers’ 2008 self-titled debut album and their 2010 album Reckless. He also fronted the rock band The Jompson Brothers on their 2010 self-titled album. So, he has a deep catalog to draw from for his SiriusXM channel.

Chris Stapleton on His SiriusXM Station

Stapleton spoke about the upcoming endeavor in a statement. “Chris Stapleton Radio gives people another way to connect with our music—where me and the rest of the guys in the band and Morgane are coming from,” he shared. “What our influences are. Knowing that when people come to watch a show, what they’re hearing is informed by the things that are on this channel. That’s probably the ultimate reason that I want to do this,” he added. “We’re honored to bring Chris Stapleton Radio to SiriusXM.”

Scott Greenstein, SiriusXM’s president and chief content officer also spoke about the new station in the press materials. “Chris Stapleton is one of country music’s most prolific singer-songwriters today, and we are thrilled to collaborate with him on his own year-round SiriusXM channel,” he shared. “We are truly excited to have Chris bring his own channel to life, sharing with our listeners not only his catalog of music but his insights and the music and artists that he loves and is inspired by,” he added.

Featured Image by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images