‘The Voice’ Winner Asher HaVon Rewards Himself With a First-Time Purchase

While spending several years trying to break into the music industry, Asher HaVon eventually found himself competing on The Voice. With Reba McEntire as his coach, the singer seemed destined to make it into the finale. But it appeared fate had other plans as HaVon ended up winning season 25. Thrilled about his win, HaVon spent the last several weeks enjoying the spotlight and looking forward to the future. With his careering just starting, it appears that HaVon is already enjoying his victory with a new car.

Keeping his fans updated on his career and life, HaVon recently posted a picture of himself standing beside a new Jeep Wrangler. Seeming to soak in the moment, the singer captioned the post, explaining how it was the first car he ever owned.

Gaining thousands of likes, fans filled the comment section with love and support. “Congratulations Asher that’s so exciting your dreams are coming true you deserve everything. You are the Voice season 25 because you are awesome. From your first performance, I knew you would win. Enjoy every moment you are a beautiful human sending love from AU. the car is cool.” Another person added, “You deserve it brother, love you and hope to hang out again soon! So proud of you! Champ.”

Asher HaVon Grateful For Reba McEntire

Back in May, HaVon opened up about his time on The Voice and joining Team Reba. Praising his coach, the singer insisted, “Reba created such a safe place for me to come in and be my authentic self. It was so easy to let down walls that I had built over the years.”

Although gaining a great deal of experience standing alongside Reba, HaVon seemed eternally grateful for her love and hearing her tell him how proud she was. “Hearing that means the world, because you’re not proud of someone I’m pretending to be, but you’re proud of exactly who I am showing you I am.”

Besides Reba, HaVon also took a moment to honor his mother for always supporting his career and personality. “She allowed me to be myself.”

(Photo by Erika Goldring/Getty Images)