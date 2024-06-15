Travis Tritt Becomes the Third Big-Name Artist To Pull out of Bay City Music Festival

For almost forty years, Travis Tritt showcased his love for country music. Besides releasing hit songs like “Help Me Hold On”, “Can I Trust You with My Heart”, and “Foolish Pride”, the country singer received numerous accolades including two Grammys. He also gained entry into the Grand Ole Opry in 1992. Releasing over ten studio albums throughout his time in the spotlight, Tritt recently prepared to take the stage at the Bay City Music Festival. But with the festival going through lineup changes over the last few days, it appears the country singer is the latest performer to drop out.

Sharing a post on Facebook, Tritt addressed the decision to back out of the festival, writing, “The Travis Tritt show scheduled for Saturday, June 22, in Bay City, Michigan, at Veterans Memorial Park has been canceled due to circumstances beyond our control. We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause to fans and ticket holders. For any inquiries regarding refunds, please get in touch with the venue. Thank you for your understanding.”

While not giving away too many details on the reasoning, fans wrote, “Just saw it in our local pages.. Hope everything is okay… Been a fan of yours for years… I saw you in concert in Midland Michigan with Marty Stuart at the fair years ago.. You were amazing..” Another person pleaded with Tritt not to cancel any more shows. “Please don’t cancel Tennessee, I’ve been wanting to see you since the no hats tour with Marty many years ago. I’ll be arriving early and waiting the day out.”

Travis Tritt Follows Other Performers Backing Out Of The Bay City Festival

The festival first watched as rapper Nelly, who was scheduled to perform opening night on June 21, backed out. Although the rapper was replaced by Flo Rida, he also pulled out of the festival, leaving the rapper Petey Pablo to take over.

With rumors circulating, the festival released a statement, reading, “The festival was recently informed that Travis Tritt will not be performing. We will email all ticket holders with additional information. We wish Travis the best and thank you for your patience and understanding.”

