Chris Stapleton Unveils 2026 All-American Road Show Tour Dates

While offering a few shows throughout 2025, Chris Stapleton decided to hit the road with George Strait to open for the legendary country singer. If that wasn’t enough, Stapleton also teamed up with Miranda Lambert on the new song “A Song To Sing.” And continuing to expand his stardom, he took home a Grammy Award for his classic “It Takes A Woman.” Making the most of 2025, Stapleton went ahead and shared his plans for 2026, which involved revealing new tour dates for his All-American Road Show.

Posting the news on his social media, Stapleton announced he would return to the stage in 2026, starting in February at the Dolby Live at Park MGM. Traveling to Las Vegas for two back-to-back shows, he will then travel to Oklahoma to continue his All-American Road Show. The new dates included:

February 4—Las Vegas, NV—Dolby Live at Park MGM February 5—Las Vegas, NV—Dolby Live at Park MGM February 20—Thackerville, OK—WinStar Lucas Oil Live February 21—Thackerville, OK—WinStar Lucas Oil Live February 27—Uncasville, CT—Mohegan Sun Casino February 28—Uncasville, CT—Mohegan Sun Casino

Fans Can Still Catch Chris Stapleton Live In 2025

Although Stapleton looked to take the holiday off before hitting the road once again, the country singer still had a few performances lined up to end 2025. Looking at the schedule, he will perform in Ashland, Kentucky, on September 19th. Heading south after his show, Stapleton will take the stage at the Hard Rock Live in Hollywood, Florida, for two shows on October 10th and 11th.

And for one of his final performances in 2025, he will travel to the Boots On The Bayou Music Festival on November 1st. Besides promoting Stapleton as a headliner, the festival also included stars like Cody Johnson, Parker McCollum, Riley Green, Carly Pearce, and several others.

For those looking to attend the Boots On The Bayou Music Festival, tickets start at $209 for the full weekend. And besides a stellar lineup of singers, the ticket comes with entry to a tailgate party. Wanting to spend a little more – the VIP experience costs $649 but comes with a slew of amenities like food, merch, and even dedicated VIP areas. If money were no option, then there is also the VIP Platinum Experience for $1225. It also featured food, drink, early entry, and front-row access.

While some fans might not be able to see Stapleton in 2025, don’t worry – his 2026 All-American Road Show promises even more chances to catch him live.



(Photo by Kaitlyn Morris/Getty Images)



