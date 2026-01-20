Chris Stapleton Says Co-Writing Requests Usually Come With a Catch

While Nashville houses countless aspiring artists looking to make a name for themselves, Chris Stapleton approached the music industry differently. Although a top name in the genre, Stapleton originally traveled to the heart of country music to be a songwriter. Having the ability to craft nearly perfect lyrics, the singer received the chance to write with Vince Gill, Sheryl Crow, Ed Sheeran, and numerous others. His career eventually brought him to the spotlight as he won 11 Grammy Awards. Becoming a hitmaker himself, Stapleton recently admitted that most co-writing invitations now come with a catch.

Appearing on Dax Shepard’s Armchair Expert podcast, the host took a journey through Stapleton’s career in country music. When asked if he wanted to be a leading man, the singer explained, “I moved to Nashville to be a songwriter.” He continued with a laugh, “I don’t write a lot anymore.”

Although loving the life country music offered him, Stapleton’s first love will always be the lyrics. But according to the star, he doesn’t get calls to just write. “I do get calls from people to write with and for things, which inevitably ends up being, ‘Hey will you also come sing on this thing?’”

Chris Stapleton At A “Crossroads” With His Career

With most singers wanting to collaborate with Stapleton, he welcomed the challenge. “I usually go, ‘Well, okay.’ But I really love the role of getting in a room with someone and writing for their thing. I enjoy that. I enjoy the exercise of walking in the room with someone and going, ‘What are we going to do today? What are we gonna pull down out of the sky?’”

Aside from Stapleton’s thoughts on being a leading man in country, the hitmaker also entertained the idea of early retirement. That last word might scare some, as Stapleton released his last album in 2023 with Higher.

Not knowing what the future holds, Stapleton insisted he was at a crossroads. “I’m at a bit of a crossroads. I don’t know when I’m gonna make another record or write a new song, I’m probably not really in the mood. And that’s ok with me….I don’t know how much longer I’ll even go play.”

For now, Stapleton is content letting inspiration arrive on its own terms – trusting that when the time is right, the songs will come.

