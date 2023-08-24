Chrissie Hynde Plays Harmonica Opposite Guns N’ Roses at Fenway Park Show [Watch]

Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders made an appearance at a Guns N’ Roses concert for a performance at Fenway Park in Boston. Hynde played harmonica on Guns N’ Roses track “Bad Obsession,” which was featured on the band’s 1991 album, Use Your Illusion I.

GNR also recently put out a new single, “Perhaps,” and teased another titled “The General.”

The North American tour began on August 18 with a show at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. The Fenway Park show is only the second concert of tour that will make stops in Chicago, Nashville, Toronto, Houston, and Seattle before wrapping at BC Place in Vancouver on October 16.

Slash recently shared his thoughts about the in-talks movie about Guns N’ Roses. “I just don’t see it happening anytime in the foreseeable future,” he told Yahoo! Entertainment. “It doesn’t mean that it won’t happen ever, because who knows? I can only think down the line so far. But I’ve never been able to envision how you’re gonna get… I mean, it’s one thing to try and find actors to represent the people in the band, but the other thing is all sort of theatrical depictions of life in the music scene and the everyday life of musicians and all that kinda stuff.”

Check out the official setlist for the Fenway Park show below:

It’s So Easy Bad Obsession (with Chrissie Hynde) (on harmonica) Chinese Democracy Slither Welcome to the Jungle Hard Skool Reckless Life Pretty Tied Up Double Talkin’ Jive Perhaps Absurd Rocket Queen You Could Be Mine Estranged Live and Let Die T.V. Eye This I Love Anything Goes Civil War Slash Guitar Solo Sweet Child o’ Mine November Rain Patience Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door Nightrain Paradise City

Photo by Ki Price / Big Hassle Media