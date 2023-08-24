Chrissie Hynde Plays Harmonica Opposite Guns N’ Roses at Fenway Park Show [Watch]

Chrissie Hynde of The Pretenders made an appearance at a Guns N’ Roses concert for a performance at Fenway Park in Boston. Hynde played harmonica on Guns N’ Roses track “Bad Obsession,” which was featured on the band’s 1991 album, Use Your Illusion I.

Videos by American Songwriter

GNR also recently put out a new single, “Perhaps,” and teased another titled “The General.”

RELATED: Guns N’ Roses Announce New Single After Debuting “Perhaps” Live

The North American tour began on August 18 with a show at PNC Park in Pittsburgh. The Fenway Park show is only the second concert of tour that will make stops in Chicago, Nashville, Toronto, Houston, and Seattle before wrapping at BC Place in Vancouver on October 16.

Slash recently shared his thoughts about the in-talks movie about Guns N’ Roses. “I just don’t see it happening anytime in the foreseeable future,” he told Yahoo! Entertainment. “It doesn’t mean that it won’t happen ever, because who knows? I can only think down the line so far. But I’ve never been able to envision how you’re gonna get… I mean, it’s one thing to try and find actors to represent the people in the band, but the other thing is all sort of theatrical depictions of life in the music scene and the everyday life of musicians and all that kinda stuff.”

Check out the official setlist for the Fenway Park show below:

Setlist:

  1. It’s So Easy
  2. Bad Obsession(with Chrissie Hynde) (on harmonica)
  3. Chinese Democracy
  4. Slither
  5. Welcome to the Jungle
  6. Hard Skool
  7. Reckless Life
  8. Pretty Tied Up
  9. Double Talkin’ Jive
  10. Perhaps
  11. Absurd
  12. Rocket Queen
  13. You Could Be Mine
  14. Estranged
  15. Live and Let Die
  16. T.V. Eye
  17. This I Love
  18. Anything Goes
  19. Civil War
  20. Slash Guitar Solo
  21. Sweet Child o’ Mine
  22. November Rain
  23. Patience
  24. Knockin’ on Heaven’s Door
  25. Nightrain
  26. Paradise City

Photo by Ki Price / Big Hassle Media

Leave a Reply

The Mountain Goats

The Mountain Goats Extend 2023 Headlining Tour

Lana Del Rey Hits Streaming Stride with “Ocean Blvd,” Reenters Chart with ‘Born to Die’