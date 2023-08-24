Lana Del Rey Hits Streaming Stride with “Ocean Blvd,” Reenters Chart with ‘Born to Die’

Several months after its release, Lana Del Rey‘s ninth album, Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, is picking up more momentum. Co-produced by Del Rey’s longtime producer Jack Antonoff — who last worked on her 2021 album, Chemtrails over the Country Club, and her previous Norman Fucking Rockwell in 2019 — the title track picked up more than 2.1 million streams on Spotify on Tuesday (August 22).

Now surpassing more than 71 million streams, the dreamy ballad was written by Del Rey and Mike Hermosa, who also co-produced the album along with her, Antonoff, Drew Erickson, and Zach Dawes and features collaborations with Jon Batiste, Antonoff’s Bleachers, and Tommy Genesis, among others.

Along with Del Rey’s recent uptick in streaming, her major label album, Born to Die, has also reentered the Billboard 200 chart at No. 49. When initially released in 2012, the album peaked at No. 2 on the chart and No. 1 on the Top Rock Albums, Alternative Albums, and other charts, along with topping the chart in the UK.

Lana Del Rey's 'Born to Die' re-enters the top 50 on this week's Billboard 200. pic.twitter.com/eRIM3o9A70 — chart data (@chartdata) August 23, 2023

Del Rey recently revealed a series of new concerts running in September and October 2023. The 10-date run of shows kicks off on September 14 at the FirstBank Amphitheater in Franklin, Tennessee, and will continue with stops in Florida, Pennsylvania, Austin, and Dallas, Texas, and more before wrapping up in West Virginia at the Charleston Coliseum on October 5.

Along with the title track off Did You Know That There’s a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd, Del Rey has also released singles “The Grants” and “A&W,” which hit the Top 10 (at No. 10) on the Hot Rock & Alternative Songs chart.

The singer and songwriter recently caught attention for her outfit when she wore a white dress to Antonoff’s wedding to Margaret Qualley on Saturday (August 19) in Long Beach Island, New Jersey. The wedding’s star-studded guest list also included Taylor Swift, Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz, and Cara Delevingne, among others.

Her recent show in Mexico City on Tuesday (August 15) also made headlines when a domino-like effect of movement caused several fans to collapse in the audience.

