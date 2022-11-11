Christina Aguilera Documentary to Offer Deep Dive into Singer’s Life and Career

A documentary about pop icon Christina Aguilera is in the works. Produced by TIME Studios and Jay-Z’s Roc Nation and directed by Ting Poo of Val acclaim, the film will offer a deep dive into the “Beautiful” artist’s life and career.

“Christina Aguilera is one of the most iconic artists of our time, whose music has inspired millions of people around the world,” Poo said in a statement. “I am truly honored to tell the story of the person behind the music because I know it will equally inspire.”

An intimate look at the early 2000s pop artist, the documentary will dive into her past as a Disney child star, her journey to becoming a celebrated musical voice, and her present as a mother, entertainer, and icon. Never-before-seen footage and exclusive behind-the-scenes glimpses will tell her story.

“We are beyond excited to extend our creative partnership with Roc Nation through this film,” added Loren Hammonds, TIME Studios Co-Head of Documentary. “Christina has been such an enduring talent and inimitable entertainer throughout the years. Hers is truly one of the great voices of our time, and this is the perfect moment for her story to be told. We are incredibly honored that she has chosen to work with TIME Studios and Roc Nation to finally share her truth with the world.”

Roc Nation’s Lori York remarked, “Christina is a true icon, a beacon of never-ending authenticity. As a young artist, she broke rules and blazed paths for future voices. We’re proud to work with Christina and TIME Studios, bringing to life such an intimate project.”

This year, the powerhouse vocalist is celebrating two decades of Stripped, her 2002 sophomore album that marked a distinct shift in her career.

“My favorite memory was just, I mean, the freedom to finally do what I wanted to do,”Aguilera can be heard in a recent video announcing the celebration. “As an artist, telling my stories, my personal messages for the first time. It was so important to me on my sophomore album that I truly made music that represented who I was.”

