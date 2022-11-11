Lizzo to Receive People’s Champion Award at 2022 People’s Choice Awards

Lizzo has been declared a champion.

The “About Damn Time” singer will be honored with the People’s Champion Award at the 2022 People’s Choice Awards. She is recognized for “championing overall diversity and inclusivity across race, gender, sexuality, and size,” according to NBC.

“She leads with kindness, advocates for inclusivity, and champions increased diversity and equity in the industry and beyond,” Senior Vice President of Entertainment Live Events for NBCUniversal Television and Streaming Cassandra Tryon said in a statement. “Her commitment to breaking barriers and empowering others to use their own voices to create change makes her a true ‘People’s Champion.’”

Lizzo is nominated for several other awards, including Female Artist of the Year, Song of 2022 for “About Damn Time,” Album of 2022 for Special and Social Celebrity of 2022. Her Emmy Award-winning Amazon Prime Video series, Lizzo’s Watch Out For the Grrrls, also is up for The Competition Show of 2022.

Previous recipients of the People’s Champion Award span music and entertainment with P!nk, The Rock, Tyler Perry and Founder and Executive Director of the Equal Justice Initiative Bryan Stevenson all receiving the honor.

On Thursday (Nov. 10), Lizzo released the trailer for her upcoming documentary, Love, Lizzo, that offers a behind-the-scenes look at her life, career and rise to fame. “Taking ownership of my story— I’m nervous but excited to share with y’all,” she shared. It hits HBO Max on Thanksgiving Day (Nov. 24). On Friday (Nov. 11), she released her cover of Stevie Wonder’s “Someday at Christmas.”

Saturday Night Live star Kenan Thompson will host the People’s Choice Awards at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, California, broadcasting on December 6 on NBC and E! at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo: Lizzo Special Album Cover