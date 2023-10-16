Christine and the Queens Cancel Remaining 2023 Tour Dates ‘On Advice of Doctors’

Christine and the Queens have canceled all remaining 2023 tour dates on the advice of doctors after singer Redcar took ill recently, according to a report from Far Out. Ticket holders will be refunded.

The cancellations were announced on Instagram, with the artist writing, “Red (aka Christine and the Queens) was taken ill today and on advice of doctors forced to make the difficult decision to cancel all remaining tour dates for 2023. The tour was scheduled to resume tonight in Montreal and end in Paris in late November. Refunds are available at point of purchase.”

The tour began at Glastonbury this summer, and has continued for the majority of the year, making stops in Europe, the U.K., Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Germany, Denmark and Norway. October marked the U.S. and Canada leg of the tour.

Christine and the Queens released his fourth album titled PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE in June 2023. The album comprises the second part of a series titled Redcar les adorables étoiles (Redcar the Adorable Stars), which was released in 2022. On Redcar les adorables étoiles, artist Héloïse Letissier took on the persona of Redcar, similar to the persona he adopted on Chris from 2018. This recent album is the second in the Redcar series, and includes collaborations with Madonna, 070 Shake, and Mike Dean.

In his own words, Redcar called the new album “the second part of an operatic gesture” inspired by “the glorious dramaturgy” of the play Angels in America by Tony Kushner. Additionally, the album is “a key towards heart-opening transformation, a prayer towards the self,” according to the artist in an interview with NME.

PARANOÏA, ANGELS, TRUE LOVE received glowing reviews from critics and a score of 81 out of 100 on Metacritic. Producer Mike Dean, who primarily works on hip hop projects, lent a “post-pop sound” to the album, according to critic Otis Robinson of DIY, who posited that “the record’s brilliance lies in an innovative ocean of modern opera, blending elements of soul, pop, trap, R&B, drum ‘n’ bass and musical theatre.”

The album is split into three parts with separate track listings: “Paranoia” and “Angels” include seven songs each, with “True Love” having only six. The album peaked at No. 7 on the U.K. Albums chart and No. 97 on the U.S. Top Album Sales chart.

Photo by Frank Hoensch/Redferns