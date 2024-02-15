Jennifer Lopez Hints at Retirement From Music as New Album Release Date Draws Closer

Jennifer Lopez is allegedly hinting at retiring from music after her new album drops on Friday (February 16). This Is Me…Now is Lopez’ first album in more than 10 years, and is a sequel to her 2002 album This Is Me…Then.

Speaking with ET about the album, Lopez revealed, “The truth is I don’t even know if I’ll ever make another album after this. It’s such the kind of quintessential kind of Jennifer Lopez J.Lo project and I really feel very fulfilled, so they really will be collector’s items at a certain point.”

She added, “Don’t tell [manager] Benny [Medina] that that’s what I’m thinking — this might be my last album ever.”

This Is Me…Now acts as a mirror to the previous iteration a decade later. Then featured songs about Lopez’s first relationship with Ben Affleck. Now covers similar subject matter now that the two have rekindled their relationship and gotten married. According to Lopez, it’s a fully realized project, coming full circle for her creatively and personally.

“I feel like it’s the end of a kind of an era for me and the beginning of a new one, so I would never say never, but right now I feel like I really put my heart and soul into this and I’m very excited and it definitely took a lot out of me,” she continued.

With that bombshell dropped, is it possible Jennifer Lopez might make a foray back into acting? She technically already is, as she’ll be starring in a movie tie-in with her album released on Prime Video. The synopsis of This Is Me…Now: A Love Story describes it as “a narrative-driven, intimate, reflective, sexy, funny, fantastical musical and visual reimagining of [Lopez’s] publicly scrutinized love life.”

Speaking about the album and film as a whole, Lopez said, “I was very inspired to make the music at this point in my life with all of the amazing things that have happened to me in the past couple of years and once the music was done, I thought, OK, this is very special. I want to do something special. I don’t want to just take the normal route and so, I created this cinematic experience and that kind of was just born from being in the studio and realizing that the music, although it told a beautiful story, it didn’t tell the whole story.”

She continued, “I sat with Dave Meyers, who directed it, and I said, you know, this is what happened. This is where I’m at in my life. This is what I want to say, this is what I want to share, this is what I’ve learned and I want to put that into this artistic piece and he was like, ‘Let’s do it. Let’s go,’ and he really elevated it to a level that I could’ve never imagined. It’s quite moving and beautiful, so I’m excited.”

