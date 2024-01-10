Line for Surprise Zach Bryan Pop-up Show In Texas “Stretches to Oklahoma,” Fans Pile in for Intimate Performance

The only thing Zach Bryan’s fans love more than hearing new music from him is seeing him play live. His last two tours saw the Oklahoma native packing arenas and stadiums. So, when he decided to play a surprise show at a tiny, intimate venue in Texas fans showed up in droves. Videos from the gig show that the people fruitlessly waiting in line to get in far outnumbered those inside the venue.
Bryan announced the pop-up show in a now-deleted tweet. “9 pm I’m playin’ a 40-minute set at Sagebrush in Austin, Texas,” he wrote. “First 100 people to show up; first come, first serve. I love you guys thank you so much, try to get a ride,” he added.
Videos from inside the gig show a packed bar with fans standing shoulder-to-shoulder screaming the lyrics back at the singer. It was a surprise Tuesday night show in a tiny venue. However, everyone in attendance brought the same energy they would bring to a stadium show on Friday night. The lucky few that got inside were only half of the story, though.
A minute-long video from outside the venue shows the massive line that starts at the door and stretches down the block. The person recording walked at a moderate pace and captured the massive crowd who showed up a little too late to make it inside. The video ends before reaching the end of the line. Many more fans were waiting in the chilly Texas night air.
Zach Bryan’s Quittin’ Time Tour
Those who couldn’t make the show at the Sagebrush still have plenty of chances to see Bryan live. His Quittin’ Time Tour picks back up in March with a three-night stand at Chicago’s United Center. He’ll be on the road for the rest of the year, playing shows across the United States. See the full list of remaining dates below.
- 03/05 – Chicago, Illinois – United Center
- 03/06 – Chicago, Illinois – United Center
- 03/07 – Chicago, Illinois – United Center
- 03/09 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – PPG Paints Arena
- 03/10 – Buffalo, New York – Keybank Center
- 03/12 – State College, Pennsylvania – Bryce Jordan Center
- 03/14 – Newark, New Jersey – Prudential Center
- 03/15 – Newark, New Jersey – Prudential Center
- 03/17 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada – Scotiabank Arena
- 03/18 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada – Scotiabank Arena
- 03/20 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin – Fiserv Forum
- 03/22 – Birmingham, Alabama – Legacy Arena at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Center
- 03/23 – Birmingham, Alabama – Legacy Arena at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Center
- 03/25 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena
- 03/27 – Brooklyn, New York – Barclays Center
- 03/28 – Brooklyn, New York – Barclays Center
- 03/30 – Belmont Park, New York – UBS Arena
- 03/30 – Belmont Park, New York – UBS Arena
- 03/31 – Belmont Park, New York – UBS Arena
- 04/25 – Des Moines, Iowa – Wells Fargo Arena
- 04/26 – Des Moines, Iowa – Wells Fargo Arena
- 04/29 – Omaha, Nebraska – CHI Health Center
- 04/30 – Omaha, Nebraska – CHI Health Center
- 05/02 – St. Louis, Missouri – Enterprise Center
- 05/03 – St. Louis, Missouri – Enterprise Center
- 05/05 – Greenville, South Carolina – Bon Secours Wellness Arena
- 05/06 – Greenville, South Carolina – Bon Secours Wellness Arena
- 05/09 – Knoxville, Tennessee – Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
- 05/10 – Knoxville, Tennessee – Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center
- 05/13 – North Little Rock, Arkansas – Simmons Bank Arena
- 05/14 – North Little Rock, Arkansas – Simmons Bank Arena
- 05/17 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma – Paycom Center
- 05/18 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma – Paycom Center
- 05/31 – Oakland, California – Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- 06/02 – Los Angeles, California – Crypto.com Arena
- 06/03 – Los Angeles, California – Crypto.com Arena
- 06/04 – Los Angeles, California – Crypto.com Arena
- 06/07 – Las Vegas, Nevada – T-Mobile Arena
- 06/08 – Las Vegas, Nevada – T-Mobile Arena
- 06/14 – Denver, Colorado – Empower Field at Mile High
- 06/15 – Denver, Colorado – Empower Field at Mile High
- 06/20 – Detroit, Michigan – Ford Field
- 06/22 – Columbus, Ohio – Buckeye Country Superfest
- 06/23 – Columbus, Ohio – Buckeye Country Superfest
- 06/26 – Foxborough, Massachusetts – Gillette Stadium
- 06/29 – Nashville, Tennessee – Nissan Stadium
- 07/17 – Foxborough, Massachusetts – Gillette Stadium
- 07/21 – Orlando, Florida – Amway Center
- 07/22 – Sunrise, Florida – Amerant Bank Arena
- 07/25 – New Orleans, Louisiana – Caesars Superdome
- 07/27 – Houston, Texas – NRG Stadium
- 07/30 – San Antonio, Texas – Frost Bank Center
- 07/31 – San Antonio, Texas – Frost Bank Center
- 08/03 – Greensboro, North Carolina – Greensboro Coliseum
- 08/04 – Greensboro, North Carolina – Greensboro Coliseum
- 08/06 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Lincoln Financial Field
- 08/07 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Lincoln Financial Field
- 08/10 – Atlanta, Georgia – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- 08/11 – Atlanta, Georgia – Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- 08/14 – Tampa, Florida – Raymond James Stadium
- 08/17 – Arlington, Texas – AT&T Stadium
- 08/20 – Kansas City, Missouri – T-Mobile Center
- 08/21 – Kansas City, Missouri – T-Mobile Center
- 08/24 – Minneapolis, Minnesota – U.S. Bank Stadium
- 08/25 – Grand Forks, North Dakota – Alerus Center
- 08/26 – Grand Forks, North Dakota – Alerus Center
- 11/17 – Edmonton, Alberta, Canada – Rogers Place
- 11/18 – Edmonton, Alberta, Canada – Rogers Place
- 11/20 – Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada – Rogers Arena
- 11/22 – Tacoma, Washington – Tacoma Dome
- 11/23 – Tacoma, Washington – Tacoma Dome
- 11/26 – Portland, Oregon – Moda Center
- 11/27 – Portland, Oregon – Moda Center
- 11/29 – Sacramento, California – Golden 1 Center
- 11/30 – Sacramento, California – Golden 1 Center
- 12/03 – Glendale, Arizona – Desert Diamond Arena
Featured Image by John Lamparski/Getty Images