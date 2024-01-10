Line for Surprise Zach Bryan Pop-up Show In Texas “Stretches to Oklahoma,” Fans Pile in for Intimate Performance

The only thing Zach Bryan’s fans love more than hearing new music from him is seeing him play live. His last two tours saw the Oklahoma native packing arenas and stadiums. So, when he decided to play a surprise show at a tiny, intimate venue in Texas fans showed up in droves. Videos from the gig show that the people fruitlessly waiting in line to get in far outnumbered those inside the venue.

Bryan announced the pop-up show in a now-deleted tweet. “9 pm I’m playin’ a 40-minute set at Sagebrush in Austin, Texas,” he wrote. “First 100 people to show up; first come, first serve. I love you guys thank you so much, try to get a ride,” he added.

Videos from inside the gig show a packed bar with fans standing shoulder-to-shoulder screaming the lyrics back at the singer. It was a surprise Tuesday night show in a tiny venue. However, everyone in attendance brought the same energy they would bring to a stadium show on Friday night. The lucky few that got inside were only half of the story, though.

This is the madness that ensues when a stadium act plays The Sagebrush in Austin. Attendance was capped at 100. Full report from Zach Bryan’s surprise show in Austin coming… pic.twitter.com/fjBCYzOOde — Saving Country Music (@KyleCoroneos) January 10, 2024

A minute-long video from outside the venue shows the massive line that starts at the door and stretches down the block. The person recording walked at a moderate pace and captured the massive crowd who showed up a little too late to make it inside. The video ends before reaching the end of the line. Many more fans were waiting in the chilly Texas night air.

Line for the Zach Bryan SURPRISE show in Austin at the tiny Sagebrush stretches to Oklahoma. Only 100 people getting in. A few more than 100 are here. pic.twitter.com/eBKCdEm0TU — Saving Country Music (@KyleCoroneos) January 10, 2024

Zach Bryan’s Quittin’ Time Tour

Those who couldn’t make the show at the Sagebrush still have plenty of chances to see Bryan live. His Quittin’ Time Tour picks back up in March with a three-night stand at Chicago’s United Center. He’ll be on the road for the rest of the year, playing shows across the United States. See the full list of remaining dates below.

03/05 – Chicago, Illinois – United Center

03/06 – Chicago, Illinois – United Center

03/07 – Chicago, Illinois – United Center

03/09 – Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania – PPG Paints Arena

03/10 – Buffalo, New York – Keybank Center

03/12 – State College, Pennsylvania – Bryce Jordan Center

03/14 – Newark, New Jersey – Prudential Center

03/15 – Newark, New Jersey – Prudential Center

03/17 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada – Scotiabank Arena

03/18 – Toronto, Ontario, Canada – Scotiabank Arena

03/20 – Milwaukee, Wisconsin – Fiserv Forum

03/22 – Birmingham, Alabama – Legacy Arena at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Center

03/23 – Birmingham, Alabama – Legacy Arena at the Birmingham-Jefferson Convention Center

03/25 – Washington, DC – Capital One Arena

03/27 – Brooklyn, New York – Barclays Center

03/28 – Brooklyn, New York – Barclays Center

03/30 – Belmont Park, New York – UBS Arena

03/30 – Belmont Park, New York – UBS Arena

03/31 – Belmont Park, New York – UBS Arena

04/25 – Des Moines, Iowa – Wells Fargo Arena

04/26 – Des Moines, Iowa – Wells Fargo Arena

04/29 – Omaha, Nebraska – CHI Health Center

04/30 – Omaha, Nebraska – CHI Health Center

05/02 – St. Louis, Missouri – Enterprise Center

05/03 – St. Louis, Missouri – Enterprise Center

05/05 – Greenville, South Carolina – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

05/06 – Greenville, South Carolina – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

05/09 – Knoxville, Tennessee – Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

05/10 – Knoxville, Tennessee – Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center

05/13 – North Little Rock, Arkansas – Simmons Bank Arena

05/14 – North Little Rock, Arkansas – Simmons Bank Arena

05/17 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma – Paycom Center

05/18 – Oklahoma City, Oklahoma – Paycom Center

05/31 – Oakland, California – Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

06/02 – Los Angeles, California – Crypto.com Arena

06/03 – Los Angeles, California – Crypto.com Arena

06/04 – Los Angeles, California – Crypto.com Arena

06/07 – Las Vegas, Nevada – T-Mobile Arena

06/08 – Las Vegas, Nevada – T-Mobile Arena

06/14 – Denver, Colorado – Empower Field at Mile High

06/15 – Denver, Colorado – Empower Field at Mile High

06/20 – Detroit, Michigan – Ford Field

06/22 – Columbus, Ohio – Buckeye Country Superfest

06/23 – Columbus, Ohio – Buckeye Country Superfest

06/26 – Foxborough, Massachusetts – Gillette Stadium

06/29 – Nashville, Tennessee – Nissan Stadium

07/17 – Foxborough, Massachusetts – Gillette Stadium

07/21 – Orlando, Florida – Amway Center

07/22 – Sunrise, Florida – Amerant Bank Arena

07/25 – New Orleans, Louisiana – Caesars Superdome

07/27 – Houston, Texas – NRG Stadium

07/30 – San Antonio, Texas – Frost Bank Center

07/31 – San Antonio, Texas – Frost Bank Center

08/03 – Greensboro, North Carolina – Greensboro Coliseum

08/04 – Greensboro, North Carolina – Greensboro Coliseum

08/06 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Lincoln Financial Field

08/07 – Philadelphia, Pennsylvania – Lincoln Financial Field

08/10 – Atlanta, Georgia – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

08/11 – Atlanta, Georgia – Mercedes-Benz Stadium

08/14 – Tampa, Florida – Raymond James Stadium

08/17 – Arlington, Texas – AT&T Stadium

08/20 – Kansas City, Missouri – T-Mobile Center

08/21 – Kansas City, Missouri – T-Mobile Center

08/24 – Minneapolis, Minnesota – U.S. Bank Stadium

08/25 – Grand Forks, North Dakota – Alerus Center

08/26 – Grand Forks, North Dakota – Alerus Center

11/17 – Edmonton, Alberta, Canada – Rogers Place

11/18 – Edmonton, Alberta, Canada – Rogers Place

11/20 – Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada – Rogers Arena

11/22 – Tacoma, Washington – Tacoma Dome

11/23 – Tacoma, Washington – Tacoma Dome

11/26 – Portland, Oregon – Moda Center

11/27 – Portland, Oregon – Moda Center

11/29 – Sacramento, California – Golden 1 Center

11/30 – Sacramento, California – Golden 1 Center

12/03 – Glendale, Arizona – Desert Diamond Arena

Featured Image by John Lamparski/Getty Images