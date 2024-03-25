Watch Sierra Ferrell Perform “American Dreaming” During Her Headlining Debut at the Ryman Auditorium

Last week was full of big days for Sierra Ferrell. She released her new album Trail of Flowers on Friday (March 22). Two days earlier, she made her headlining debut at Nashville’s iconic Ryman Auditorium. During her set, she played several songs from the new album. Watch her perform “American Dreaming” below.

Videos by American Songwriter

She introduced the song with a brief message about its meaning. “We all process things differently and at different times. So, I was having a pretty rough time touring a bunch, but I feel like it’s really lovely now and things are going great and wonderful,” she began. “We have to get over those humps in life. You have to get over those hills. This is a song from me to you. Here’s ‘American Dreaming,’” she added as the crowd cheered.

[Sierra Ferrell Shoot for the Moon Tour: Get Tickets]

Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach

